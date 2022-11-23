Cleaning specialist CleanTEC is targeting a new phase of growth with the appointment of Johnny Harvey as operations manager.

Mr Harvey will spearhead the Edinburgh firm’s ongoing development in tandem with managing director John Ross.

Previously an area sales manager with Arnold Clark Vehicle Management for 15 years, Mr Harvey was also successful in Junior football, and a prolific goal scorer for Penicuik Athletic before going on to manage a number of clubs including Tranent, Edinburgh United, Haddington, Penicuik and Berwick Rangers over an eight-year period.

“This is an exciting new chapter in my career,” he said. “I’ll be involved in all areas of the business and I can’t wait to really get my teeth into the job and believe I can make a real difference.

“I think my football background is going to help as the role involves so many different personalities and characters.”

CleanTEC provides cleaning services to commercial, construction and residential customers across Edinburgh and East Lothian and Mr Harvey is looking forward to further developing the business, which set up Scotland’s first window cleaning franchise earlier this year.

“We need to keep growing but also look at how we could be doing things better as there is always room for improvement,” he said.

“It will be great to learn from somebody like John, who has built his business into what it is today having started out with basically a squeegee, pale and a ladder. I’ll be working closely with him as we develop the franchise model and that is another aspect of the role which is very appealing. We’re ready to push on now and make it even more of a success.”

CleanTEC was set up in North Berwick in 2009 and expanded into a bigger headquarters on the outskirts of Edinburgh two years ago.

“Johnny brings a wealth of experience in building teams and solid relationships and his footballing background will be a big help in making this role a success,” said Mr Ross.

“Managing people is something he is very good at, so he is the ideal fit for the role and he will support me in all areas of the business for our next stage of growth. He’s only just in the door but I’ve noticed a huge improvement already with the teams really motivated now to do well.”

Johnny Harvey

