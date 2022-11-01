Fusion Group Managing Director Alex McKie joins the Executive Board of Scottish Tourism Alliance

Alex McKie, Group Managing Director of the Stirling based Fusion Group of Companies, which owns Old Churches House in Dunblane, and manages reservations for Edinburgh Rooms under its Accommodation Services sister business, has announced that he has been appointed to the STA Executive Board as one of four new Directors.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr McKie said: “This is a critical time for action in our diverse industry which continues to face huge challenges. I hope to be able utilise my enthusiasm and wide sector connectivity for the benefit of the STA membership and the entire supply chain involved.”

“I am humbled to have been asked to serve on the STA Board amongst some of the industry’s most proactive and talented people.”

Old Churches House was recently a Regional Finalist in the prestigious Thistle Tourism Awards in the Best Small Hotel under 20 rooms category. Mr McKie said: “We are delighted that the judges have seen something special and truly unique in Old Churches House, which is far from your typical small hotel. This is a historic building saved from ruin which once again serves a purpose, ably taking its place in today’s competitive world of hospitality. Long may our guests be delighted with its quirkiness, its relics from the past, including the Pope’s Spinning Wheel, its warm welcome, and its superb Scottish cuisine.”

Established by Mr McKie in 2006, Fusion initially offered marketing consultancy, before progressing to events, hospitality management, property leasing and property ownership.

Headquartered at Castle Business Park in Stirling, Fusion is now a dynamic mix of separate businesses predominantly servicing the Hospitality, Tourism and Meetings & Events sectors. These include Fusion Meetings & Events, together with the Destination Management Companies, Clearly London and Clearly Scotland, plus operating, managing and supporting services for over 2500 rooms and units across Scotland (including hotels, self-catering establishments & Holiday Parks, Restaurants & Venues, together with Serviced Apartments & Rooms.)

Another local business in which Fusion has an involvement is No 1 Royal Gardens Apartments in Stirling, which offering luxury four star self catering apartments. Its reservations have been handled by Fusion’s Accommodation Services division since November 2018. Accommodation Services offers hospitality businesses of all sizes a dedicated in house service to improve efficiency and capture more bookings.

Over the course of the pandemic Fusion has come up with real solutions for an industry in crisis, including launching Drysdale & Company, its commercial property agency exclusively for the hospitality sector, and Accommodation Services, a specialist division offering dedicated reservations support to improve efficiency and capture more bookings for hotels, B&Bs, serviced apartments and holiday parks.

The Scottish Tourism Alliance is the leading representative body for Scotland’s tourism industry, comprising over 250 trade associations, businesses, destination groups and other organisations with an interest in tourism. It represents all sectors within Scotland’s tourism sector with a Scotland-wide geographical spread.

Like this: Like Loading...