With another year of exploring new parts of Scotland beckoning for many Scots, not to mention visitors from other parts of the UK, a new Scottish Road Trip – The Fusion 500 – has been launched by hospitality experts, the Accommodation Services Trading Company.

Looking after an extensive portfolio of hotels and self catering rooms, stretching from Edinburgh to Dornoch, Glencoe to Highland Perthshire, Accommodation Services is part of the Fusion Group of Companies. This innovative business combines working with all sorts of hospitality businesses, with running a commercial property arm. It also operates a global meetings and events company.

“We know Scotland inside and out, from buzzy Cities, to National Parks, to remote Highland wildernesses,” said Kirsty Laird, Marketing Manager for Fusion. “With this in mind, we have created the Fusion 500. The North Coast 500 has been phenomenally successful, and we’d love it if this route attracted even a small proportion of that success. It may well become a viable alternative for those living in the Central Belt who won’t have to travel quite so far north to start it. Four of Scotland’s major cities are included on the route – Glasgow, Stirling, Inverness, and Edinburgh, so it’s very accessible.”

Starting in Glasgow, the route explores five hundred miles of picturesque countryside, highland beaches and city culture. From Glasgow’s day of city exploration, it’s over to Loch Lomond, before heading into the Trossachs and Stirling, and then onto the Glencoe area, where The Loch Leven Hotel at Fort William is one of the recommended stop offs. It’s then further north into the North Highlands, as far north as Dornoch in Sutherland, before heading south again via the Cairngorms.

From here, you travel from the craggy peaks into the lush greenery of Highland Perthshire, exploring charming market towns like Pitlochry and Dunkeld. Your final destination is Scotland’s Capital where you can stay in comfort at Edinburgh Rooms & Apartments in McDonald Road.

“This route has something for all ages,” said Kirsty. “And it can be comfortably completed by car, or public transport, in seven to eight days.”

“As the hospitality sector recovers after the pandemic,” continued Kirsty, “we want Scots to get behind their own country as there is so much to see and do. All of the accommodation providers on this route, which range from hotels, self-catering lodges, and serviced apartments, to B&B’s, will really appreciate their custom this Summer and into Autumn.”

Kirsty finished by saying: “We’ll be promoting our route through our website and social media channels, offering great deals on the cost of the various accommodation options.”

Accommodation Services Trading Company continues to experience a five fold increase in room numbers since the very start of the Covid19 pandemic, attracting new business from Aberfeldy, Aboyne, Dornoch, Fort Augustus, Motherwell, and most recently, Edinburgh Rooms & Apartments.

In addition to its core service of Reservations Support, the business offers a comprehensive list of dedicated services to the hospitality and leisure industries, designed to maximise revenue streams. These include Corporate Restructuring support, together with the more practical services of property maintenance & landscaping, property protection & security, and utilities and hospitality procurement.

Other support services include ensuring business continuity, uninterrupted sales process, holiday cover and business overflow. Accommodation Services can provide a completely bespoke package tailored to a business’ exact needs, or work under a more conventional basis.

www.astc.business

www.tfgoc.com

https://www.logieraitlodges.com/our-area/fusion-500-road-trip

Like this: Like Loading...