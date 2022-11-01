Love Music Junior Choir return to the Usher Hall for the first time in two and a half years.

The choir will be joined by Love Music Community Choir and the concert will also be streamed online on YouTube.

The choir will perform the world premiere of a song written for them by Josie Duncan who is one of three Inspiration Tapes artists. The others are Brownbear and Be Charlotte. They have all been commissioned to write new songs for the choir to sing on its return to live performance. The commissions have been funded by Usher Hall.

The concert features an eclectic programme including Radiohead, Natasha Bedingfield, Elgar, Rachel Sermanni and Canadian folk music. Community Choir will be joined by Indian classical singer Ranjana Ghatak in a fantastic and unique collaboration.

Love Music is inclusive and accessible, for both choir members and audience alike. Not everyone feels ready to sit and sing together in the same space, and its community spans hundreds of miles, but thanks to technology, the joy of singing together and being part of that community are still possible. In this hybrid concert, over 250 community choir singers will take part on stage alongside 50 community choir members joining in from home, and the audience has the option of coming to watch in person or tuning in online.

This family-friendly, 60-minute event will be directed by award-winning composer and educationalist Stephen Deazley and Junior Choir leaders Darla Eno and Sally Jaquet, and the choirs will be joined byIndian classical singer Ranjana Ghatak and Scottish jazz pianist Dave Milligan.

Full event info: www.lovemusic.org.uk/events

Watch the concert in person at the Usher Hall or watch the livestream on YouTube.

Book in person tickets:

£7 / £5 students and disabled people / FREE for unwaged, under 16s and a disabled person’s companion

Usher Hall Box Office, Lothian Road, Edinburgh EH1 2EA

0131 228 1155 / www.usherhall.co.uk/whats-on/love-music-community-junior-choirs

Register to watch online: Pay what you want

www.lovemusic.org.uk/events

Love Music Community & Junior Choirs in concert at the Usher Hall and online

7.30pm Monday 7 November 2022

Tickets available now at www.usherhall.co.uk

