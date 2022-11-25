Police in Edinburgh have launched this year’s campaign to keep those who live, work and visit Edinburgh safe during the festive season.
Running between Saturday 25 November, 2022 and Tuesday 3 January 2023 inclusive, Operation Winter City is a dedicated and high-visibility policing presence throughout the city centre, providing public reassurance and deterring criminal activity.
With no Covid restrictions in place this year, it is anticipated that that the capital’s attractions will return to full capacity, with licensed and retail premises expected to be considerably busier than recent festive periods.
Throughout the operation, officers will undertake foot and mobile patrols across the city centre, to engage with the public, offer reassurance and respond to any incidents that may arise.
The officers working as part of Operation Winter City look forward to engaging with the public and offering a range of crime prevention and personal safety information and anyone visiting the city centre is encouraged to go and speak with them, should they require anything.
A number of specialist and national resources will also support the scheme.
Superintendent Sam Ainslie, Gold Commander for Operation Winter City, said: “I am privileged to be leading this year’s event, and with no restrictions in place, I fully expect that the city centre will be back to its vibrant best.
“As with all other times of the year, we remain committed to ensuring that everyone enjoys Edinburgh’s events, attractions and venues safely. However, notwithstanding our efforts, the public also have a vital role in helping us achieve this.
“I would ask that if you are heading into the city centre at any point over Christmas and New Year, that you make sure that you know how you will be travelling, both there and back. Please also ensure that you keep hold of your belongings at all times.
“Know your limits when drinking, and don’t ruin your or someone else’s night out by the over-consumption of alcohol. You will undoubtedly see our officers out on patrol, engaging with licensed premises staff and keeping Edinburgh’s communities safe. Violent or anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated, and should you become involved in a crime linked to alcohol, we can impose ‘Think Twice’ bail conditions, which will mean that you won’t be permitted to visit another pub, club or shop that sells alcohol in the city centre until the conclusion of your trial. Please don’t take the risk.
“As with other major events in Edinburgh, we will benefit from the additional support offered by officers and staff drawn from across Police Scotland, and I am grateful for the efforts of all colleagues forming part of Operation Winter City 2022.
“We will regularly post what our officers are doing to keep you safe during this year’s campaign, including crime prevention and personal safety updates, so please follow Edinburgh Police Division on Facebook, or on Twitter @EdinburghPolice.
“ As ever, Edinburgh City Division wishes you and your loved ones a safe festive period”.
