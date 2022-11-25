Edinburgh’s Christmas produced by Unique Assembly will take place in East and West Princes Street Gardens and also on George Street.
Here is your quick guide to what is on and how to book tickets. Remember that if you have an EH postcode you will get a 20% discount by booking online.
All events open today, Friday – some from 10am this morning and others will open later in the day.
26 November – A Family Ceilidh will be held at the Ross Bandstand in a free unticketed event from 1pm to 4pm.
27 November The Nativity Blessing and Carol Concert at Ross Bandstand in collaboration with Edinburgh Churches Together. From 1pm to 2.45pm and 3pm to 4pm. Singing for all the family.
3 December Family silent disco – tickets £3 at Ross Bandstand from 2pm to 5pm.
Christmas Tree Maze is in SantaLand in Princes Street Gardens Tickets from £5.00
Santa Stories is in West Princes Street Gardens – sessions for up to 25 children and last about 25 minutes Tickets from £3.50
Forth 1 Big Wheel in East Princes Street Gardens next to the Scott Monument offers great views and thrills. Each pod takes 6 people and some can take manual wheelchairs. Tickets from £10.00
Lidl on Ice is on George Street next to Charlotte Square. This is only for children taller than 1.2 metres and children’s size skates 8 to adult size 15. Skating aid penguins are available for an extra £5. As well as the ice rink on George Street there are funfair rides for the whole family. Details here.
Edinburgh’s Christmas Market is in East Princes Street Gardens. Stalls with food and drink and artisanal festive goods.
Santa Fun Run and Walk – on 4 December 2022 at West Princes Street Gardens raising money for charity When you Wish Upon a Star. Adult tickets £15 and junior tickets £5.
Santa Land is in West Princes Street Gardens on the lower level and includes a Funfair with rides for little ones – for example tickets for Dodgems is £6 per car. Full list of prices at the link – and you may need cash on the day. Santa Land also includes Winter Windows which is free to view – each one designed by a pupil at one of the Edinburgh schools. SantaLand also includes Santa Stories with its vintage funfair and the Christmas Maze. Full details about accessibility on the Winter Festivals website.
Festival of Kindness is in St Andrew Square and is being run together with Social Bite. Free and unticketed but this is an opportunity for the charity to raise funds to spread festive cheer to those who are homeless and vulnerable this Christmas.
