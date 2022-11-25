Think you know Scouting – think again!

Scouts inspire and enable a generation

The volunteers are everyday heroes

Sign up for the online information evening on Tuesday 29 November at 7.30pm here https://sesscouts.org.uk/edinburgh-north-east-scouts-information-event/

This event is taking place online to fit in around family, work and life – and it only lasts an hour but will provide would-be volunteers with all the information they need.

Edinburgh North East Scouts

Did you know Edinburgh North East Scouts has almost 100 young people on a waiting list to join? And they need new helpers to support their 14 Scout Groups in Portobello, Craigentinny,Craigmillar, Duddingston, Calton, Joppa, Stockbridge, Pilrig, Broughton, Trinity, Leith, Newhaven, Wardie and Willowbrae. Sign up for this event to find out about the exciting things the Scout Groups get up to and flexible volunteering opportunities.

Scouting goes far beyond being a progressive programme of activities designed to help the young develop holistically. It provides a foundation for great values to live by: helpfulness, friendship, cooperation; respect for self and for others; understanding and tolerance; integrity based on loyalty, honesty and trust; leadership, resourcefulness and courage in the face of difficulties.

What could be more important to nurturing the kind of society all want to live in?

This is why it matters profoundly and why we need even more support from volunteers, employers and decision-makers like you. With just a little of your resources – time, talent, money, and goodwill – we can make a huge difference.

Scouting welcomes women and men of all ages, interests and backgrounds to support the organisation. There is no need to have been involved in Scouting or Guiding before; all that is required is a willingness to give some of your time and a positive attitude.

It’s a great way to make friends as the adult members have a lively social and activity programme and many people find that the free training they receive helps in both their professional and personal lives.

It’s not all outdoor adventure for our adult volunteers, they help across a range of subjects from drama and arts through to providing much needed organisational support, on logistics, training, mentoring, administration, marketing, fundraising and as charity trustees. The list of opportunities is almost endless.

Demand by young people to join Scouts in the Edinburgh North East area is healthy which is good but the youth waiting list is growing. To reduce this they need new adult volunteers and together they will enable more local young people to benefit from Scouting. Edinburgh North East Scouts is looking to the local community and organisations to help change the lives of local young people. They are appealing for help to reduce the youth waiting list and support 100 more young people to benefit from Scouts.

District Commissioner, Rob Whitelaw, said, “This isn’t a job application, and you certainly don’t have to be an adventurer like Bear Grylls to get involved with Scouting and in fact not many of our volunteers are! Do you have first aid knowledge? Are you good with numbers? Handy in the kitchen? Or are you a DIY whizz? We all have useful skills, and you can volunteer and help in many ways. Are you ready to inspire a generation of young people to experience fun, friendship and real adventure? The opportunities to volunteer with us are flexible. Think of something you’d like to do, and chances are it’s just what we require. Whatever your skills, experience and interests, we can find a role for you!”

