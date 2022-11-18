No need to worry, this is a new place in experienced hands. The Vittoria Group closed La Favorita on Leith Walk last month and are now replacing it with Instagram friendly Antonietta.

This will be the place to go featuring flamboyant design and warm Italian hospitality that you would expect from the Crolla family who run Bertie’s on Victoria Street and Divino on George IV Bridge,

It is an easy-on-the-pocket restaurant with reinvented Italian cuisine on the menu. Clashing styles across two dining rooms shows that Antoniettas is meant for having fun.

A show-stopping menu will take centre stage at Antonietta and offer playful, generous and authentic food. Dishes will be served on hand painted plates from Amalfi and include Beef & Nduja Mafaldine pasta and a popping yolk Pizza with Cacio e pepe sauce, Fior di Latte & Pancetta strips. A Limoncello and Pink Gin slushy as well as organic wines will be part of the drinks menus. All of Antoietta’s ingredients will be sourced as locally as possible, or direct from small suppliers in Italy.

Vittoria Group Director Leandro Crolla said: “We have fought with tram works on Leith Walk for years. Nevertheless, there is now light at the end of the tunnel as we say goodbye to La Favorita Restaurant after 17 years, we welcome Antonieta – a loud and bold Italian eatery that serves a ‘new look’ neighborhood. The pizzeria brand lives on in our takeaway and home delivery businesses under our La Favorita Delivered, which continues to thrive in the city.”

Studio So, an Edinburgh-based commercial interior design firm, was commissioned earlier this Autumn to create a new interior concept for Italian cooking with Antonietta on Leith Walk, and work is currently underway to completely transform the 140-seat restaurant space.

Michelle Ridley, Director at Studio So said: “Antonietta’s creative concept was born directly from ‘La Famiglia’. The strong family orientated Italian culture and the deep bonds of family members. We want to stay true to the group’s traditional family roots and warm Italian hospitality, while celebrating the much-loved Italian extroverted, passionate, and bold personality.”

Earlier this year, the multi award winning Vittoria Group announced changes to their pizza delivery brand La Favorita Delivery to offer a future design and a more affordable menu as part of their ongoing research and development. Their takeaway site on Leith Walk beside Antonietta was redesigned internally with a contemporary look to match new branding and menus. La Favorita Delivered continues to operate 7 days a week in central Edinburgh.

Antonietta will open on December 3rd 2022 at 325-331 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 8SA Scotland.

www.antoniettaedinburgh.co.uk

Dont forget the pizza!

