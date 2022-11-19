Healthcare charity EMMS International will host the International Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on 8 December 2022 at 6.30 pm at St Andrew’s & St George’s West Church on George Street, in support of the vital work it does to combat health-related poverty in Scotland, Malawi, Nepal and India.
The inaugural Christmas concert, for which tickets are priced at £35, will feature a range of inspirational guest readers including The Lord Lieutenant of Edinburgh, Sir Euan Brown, former Moderator, Lord Jim Wallace and Joel Popooloa, alongside joyous carols performed by accomplished musicians from the UK, India, and Malawi.
The service will be followed by drinks and canapés at The Royal College of Physicians on Queen Street. Proceeds from ticket sales will support the Edinburgh-based charity which develops healthcare services and infrastructure in Malawi, Nepal and India, and offers vital respite breaks to people with life-limiting conditions in Scotland.
Singers from the National Youth Choir of Scotland (NYCOS) Edinburgh Choir, led by its conductor Mark Evans, will be supported by a highly acclaimed trio of solo performers – all alumni of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.
Laura Brown, Director of Fundraising for EMMS International, said: “We encourage people of all ages to come along to this special event in Edinburgh, which is open to all. It is the perfect way to embrace the true meaning of Christmas while supporting vital healthcare services which help tackle extreme global poverty at a time when it is desperately needed. Whether you are attending with friends, family, your work colleagues, or on your own, you will be welcomed and will leave feeling festive.”
Scott Ewart, Managing Partner of Thomas Bradley Legal, said: “Thomas Bradley Legal Services and Sterling Scotia Wealth Management are delighted to be involved with the inaugural International Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols. We have all faced a challenging couple of years so it will be nice to come together to partake and enjoy an evening of entertainment, and be reminded of the true meaning for celebrating Christmas.”
www.emms.org/events/international-festival-of-nine-lessons-and-carols
Labour councillor excluded from party for second time
An Edinburgh councillor suspended from the Labour group has launched an attack on colleagues, accusing the local party of using “Tory votes” to prop up an administration that was “avoiding accountability”. Cllr Ross McKenzie lost the party whip for the second time since being elected in May, after he broke ranks last month to vote with the SNP…
Continue Reading Labour councillor excluded from party for second time
Council leader under fire over official backing of Green Freeport
Edinburgh is to withdraw its official support for a Forth Green Freeport after the council leader came under fire for backing the bid without councillors discussing the matter. Opposition councillors accused the leader of ‘undermining governance’ by not putting proposals for the free trade zone to the council before sending a letter of support to officials…
Continue Reading Council leader under fire over official backing of Green Freeport
On the new Leith Walk – a new Italian restaurant
No need to worry, this is a new place in experienced hands. The Vittoria Group closed La Favorita on Leith Walk last month and are now replacing it with Instagram friendly Antonietta. This will be the place to go featuring flamboyant design and warm Italian hospitality that you would expect from the Crolla family who…
Continue Reading On the new Leith Walk – a new Italian restaurant
SNP demand removal of Conservatives from administrative roles
The SNP group on Edinburgh Council say they will formally propose the removal of Conservative councillors from the council administration at the next council meeting on 24 November. When the 13 strong Labour group formed the administration last May two of the Conservative councillors were given positions which might otherwise have been taken up by…
Continue Reading SNP demand removal of Conservatives from administrative roles
Johansson: we are ready for Dundee
Mikael Johansson has climbed to fourth in Fife Flyers official points charts after a glory double and two assists in the confidence-boosting 6-1 home win over mid-table Nottingham Panthers in the Viaplay Elite League last Sunday. The 27-year-old Swede, who had to kick his heels for a month earlier this season because of injury, has accumulated 14 points (five…
Weather forces late change in venue for Day One in Reid Memorial match
Three members of the Scotland ladies team who won silver in last summer’s Home Internationals at Weymouth are booked to fish alongside leading male anglers from Northumberland and Cumbria in the popular, annual Iain Reid, two-day memorial sea fishing match to be held at Dundee’s Riverside Drive and Leven this weekend with a maximum of 60…
Continue Reading Weather forces late change in venue for Day One in Reid Memorial match