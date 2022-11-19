Healthcare charity EMMS International will host the International Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols on 8 December 2022 at 6.30 pm at St Andrew’s & St George’s West Church on George Street, in support of the vital work it does to combat health-related poverty in Scotland, Malawi, Nepal and India.

The inaugural Christmas concert, for which tickets are priced at £35, will feature a range of inspirational guest readers including The Lord Lieutenant of Edinburgh, Sir Euan Brown, former Moderator, Lord Jim Wallace and Joel Popooloa, alongside joyous carols performed by accomplished musicians from the UK, India, and Malawi.

The service will be followed by drinks and canapés at The Royal College of Physicians on Queen Street. Proceeds from ticket sales will support the Edinburgh-based charity which develops healthcare services and infrastructure in Malawi, Nepal and India, and offers vital respite breaks to people with life-limiting conditions in Scotland.

Singers from the National Youth Choir of Scotland (NYCOS) Edinburgh Choir, led by its conductor Mark Evans, will be supported by a highly acclaimed trio of solo performers – all alumni of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Laura Brown, Director of Fundraising for EMMS International, said: “We encourage people of all ages to come along to this special event in Edinburgh, which is open to all. It is the perfect way to embrace the true meaning of Christmas while supporting vital healthcare services which help tackle extreme global poverty at a time when it is desperately needed. Whether you are attending with friends, family, your work colleagues, or on your own, you will be welcomed and will leave feeling festive.”

Scott Ewart, Managing Partner of Thomas Bradley Legal, said: “Thomas Bradley Legal Services and Sterling Scotia Wealth Management are delighted to be involved with the inaugural International Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols. We have all faced a challenging couple of years so it will be nice to come together to partake and enjoy an evening of entertainment, and be reminded of the true meaning for celebrating Christmas.”

www.emms.org/events/international-festival-of-nine-lessons-and-carols

Like this: Like Loading...