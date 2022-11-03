Camera Obscura & World of Illusions have been crowned winner of the Best Visitor Attraction Experience award at the 2022 Lothian and Borders regional final of the Scottish Thistle Awards.
The 5 star attraction was recognised for its creativity, ingenuity, and sheer hard work in delivering an exceptional, world class visitor experience. In addition, it stood out for its outstanding customer care, how it’s grown Scottish audiences through new seasonal events and the way in which it has partnered with other local organisations. There were more than 500 entries for the awards in 12 categories.
General Manager, Andrew Johnson said “We were up against some outstanding attractions, so are delighted to have won. We’re very proud of our team for the way they look after our many visitors and for putting so much into making our attraction a fantastic visit for all ages. We would like to congratulate everyone who was nominated for an award, especially The Edinburgh Science Festival and Edinburgh International Festival who also won awards.”
Camera Obscura & World of Illusions is a 5-star VisitScotland rated visitor attraction in the heart of Edinburgh and last year it was the 5th most visited paid attraction in Scotland. Housed in an historic building, it offers visitors the chance to get hands-on with over 100 interactive illusion exhibits and see a demonstration of the 169-year-old Camera Obscura and outstanding panoramic views of the city from the Rooftop Terrace. It has something to entertain all ages and is open every day from early until late, all year.
