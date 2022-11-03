Everyone is invited to an event in Portobello which runs from 2pm to 10pm on Saturday at Bellfield.

In the afternoon there will be discussions on saving carbon and reducing fuel poverty. Porty Community Energy and Portobello Central are collaborating and will have stalls by Home Energy Scotland, Scotia Gas Networks, Sisaltech, Knitting for All, Novoville, Transition Edinburgh, Our Future Edinburgh, Big Solar Co-op/Edinburgh Community Solar Co-op, BANZAI, Vattenfall, Retrofixers/ Tool library, and Gecko Glazing.

The Heat Fair will be followed by a Panel Discussion (4.30pm-5.30pm at Bellfield) chaired by journalist and columnist Lesley Riddoch. The panel includes Barbara Whiting (Scotia Gas Networks), Joanne McClelland (conservation architect and founder of EALA Impacts CIC), Mike Heffron (Under one Roof Scotland), Paul Steen (Vattenfall), and Alys Mumford (Councillor Portobello and Craigmillar).

Some of the questions for the panel include:

*Should public funding be targeted to support the retrofitting?
*Should people prioritise insulation and double glazing before a new kitchen? *Should restrictions on improvements in conservation areas be eased?

In the evening the event turns into a family friendly ceilidh to raise the temperature.

There will be some simple food on offer with a live band, a bar and a raffle. Tickets here.

In addition there will be a free interactive workshop the Retrofit Roadshow with Dark Matter Labs at the Baptist Church on Portobello High Street. This will break down the jargon and offer explanations of retrofitting windows and insulation as well as heat pumps.

The event is organised by Porty Community Energy and Portobello Central and funded by The National Lottery Community Fund Scotland.

