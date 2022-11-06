A Bank holiday has been announced in honour of the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.
The Prime Minister has decided there will be an additional bank holiday to mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III next year.
The bank holiday will fall on Monday 8 May, following the Coronation on Saturday 6 May.
In line with the bank holiday to mark Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation in 1953, the government says it will be an opportunity for families and communities across the country to come together to celebrate.
The bank holiday will take place across the United Kingdom.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “The Coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year.”
“I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honour.”
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden said: “The Coronation combines the sacred and the solemn but it is also celebratory.”
“This bank holiday will once again give people across the United Kingdom the opportunity to come together as families and communities to welcome His Majesty to the throne as we mark this important day in our nation’s long history.”
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “The Coronation will be an historic moment for Scotland, and the Scottish Government wants to give as many people as possible the opportunity to join the celebrations.
“Scotland will want to send its best wishes to His Majesty, King Charles III, and The Queen Consort.”
The bank holiday will be for one year only and The Proclamation of the bank holiday will be delivered to the Privy Council in time for the meeting of Wednesday 9 November.
