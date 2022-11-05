Viaplay Elite League: Dundee Stars 1, Coventry Blaze 5; Fife Flyers 1, Guildford Flames 2 (after sudden death overtime)

Daniel Tedesco netted 3min 17sec into sudden death overtime as Viaplay Elite League leaders, Guildford Flames, snatched a 2-1 victory at Fife Flyers.

The home side scored after nine minutes through ex-Flames star Chris Gerrie and held out until the 48th minute when Ryan Tait levelled.

Elsewhere, Dundee Stars skidded to their seventh straight defeat in the Viaplay Elite League when they were burned 5-1 at home by Coventry Blaze.

The damage was done in the first period when the Midlands combine scored after 19 seconds and netted another three inside 14 minutes.

Meanwhile, fixtures in the Viaplay Elite League on Sunday: Sheffield Steelers v Fife Flyers (16.00), Coventry Blaze v Glasgow Clan (17.30), Guildford Flames v Dundee Stars (18.00).

Flyers face the Viaplay Elite League’s hottest team when they travel to Sheffield Steelers on Sunday (16.00) as the men from The House of Steel have won their last four fixtures and have the highest goals per game ratio and the most shutouts so far in the league.

Todd Dutiaume, Fife’s head coach, can at least take comfort from the fact that Steelers have struggled at home in their league campaign but they dismissed Fife 6-0 in mid-October on the Scots last trip to Yorkshire. Dutiaume said: “There are no easy games in this league.”

Meanwhile, Guildford Flames, the league pace-setters, entertain ailing Dundee Stars (18.00) who are in the basement area of the table with coach Jeff Mason looking for a spark to end their poor recent form.

Debutant Jake Bolton claimed the Man of the Match for Glasgow Clan in their 4-1 defeat by in-form Belfast Giants at Braehead on Friday and interim coach Stephen Dixon will look for a repeat of that form when he takes his men to Coventry Blaze tonight (SUN, 17.30).

Clan prop up the rest of the ten-strong league with five points from 13 games after a nightmare start to the season while Coventry are in the top five after an encouraging start to their campaign.

PICTUE: Fife v Guildford earlier this season courtesy of the Viaplay Elite League

