Edinburgh Trams confirmed today that agreement has been reached with Unite the union on sick pay proposals

Following talks involving the conciliation service ACAS, Edinburgh Trams says it is pleased to have reached an agreement with Unite on future sick pay arrangements.

A spokesman for the operator commented: “We welcome the union’s decision to suspend its planned industrial action while it ballots members on the proposals.

“We hope that colleagues will now follow Unite’s recommendation to accept our latest offer, enabling us to maintain a world-class service to customers as we countdown to the launch of the Trams to Newhaven project in the Spring.”

