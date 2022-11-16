The Energy Training Academy has strengthened its board with the addition of Alan Earsman as finance director.

A former senior finance figure with the Royal Bank of Scotland, Mr Earsman joins the senior management team running Scotland’s first community-focused energy training centre on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

Formerly a chief operating officer at Capco Edinburgh, Linlithgow-based Mr Earsman spent 17 years at RBS in a variety of senior positions, while he was also Head of Finance, Group Functions, at Royal London.

“The role really appeals to me and I feel I can make a difference,” he said. “I like to focus on the strategic side of financing and enjoy working with progressive businesses and The Energy Training Academy certainly comes into that category.

“The vision for the centre in terms of its quality is very exciting. The impact it will have on helping change peoples’ lives was another big draw and I genuinely believe we will be able to make a huge social impact with the community-focused initiatives we will deliver.”

The ground-breaking social enterprise is an off-shoot of a partnership between successful heating firms the Edinburgh Boiler Company and HeatFix Scotland.

Work is ongoing at the 12,000 sq. ft. facility in Dalkeith which, when completed, will deliver Scottish Government-led programmes to help youngsters into employment, while also helping established gas engineers transition into renewables.

Mark Glasgow, managing director of the Edinburgh Boiler Company, said: “Alan’s appointment is another significant one for us in our pursuit to get the right team in place. We have been very selective in who we want to work with as we want to get the right people in the right areas.

“Alan brings third sector experience, which is important for us. He really bought into the idea of the academy project and his enthusiasm made him the ideal fit for the role. I’m sure he’ll be a major asset for the team.

“We are all looking ahead with great anticipation to when the academy opens its doors. The build is continuing to plan and I’m very pleased with the structure we’re establishing behind the scenes to make sure we have the strongest foundations.

“We’re in a good place at the moment as we prepare for the transition to low carbon alternatives and renewables and I’m confident, with our team driving the academy forward, that it is going to make a big impact in the community and also help change Scotland’s workforce.”

The academy is currently waiting on news of funding applications to the Investing In Communities Fund and the Boost It Fund via FirstPort. Housed over two floors, it will have three modern lecture rooms for up to 15 students in each with the aim of producing 100 engineers annually. There are also interactive training areas for renewables featuring heat pumps and solar energy as well as an open floor area with multiple ‘live’ boilers.

Practical training will also be carried out in designated bays replicating a home environment, while gas engineers will be able to sit their Accredited Certification Scheme (ACS) exams.

