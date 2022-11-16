For movie fans of a certain age, Bugsy Malone (1976) remains a childhood classic.

Taking my own 11-year-old son along, I wondered if he would appreciate the musical comedy being of a different generation. It’s clear as soon as the first splurge gun appears that the answer is, thankfully, yes.

A mix of child actors and an adult ensemble cast is a vibrant, colourful and fast-paced production from start to finish. Charlie Burns New York accent is spot-on as Fat Sam, said to be based on real-life gangster Al Capone.

The chemistry with his side-kick Knuckles played by Marcus Bilany works in-between dynamic song and dance routines . Paul William’s timeless score still packs a punch with the likes of So You Wanna Be A Boxer and Fat Sam’s Grand Slam bursting with energy made for the stage. Performances are bolstered by an excellent ensemble including Lucy Young who delivers a notable comic performance full of exuberance whether playing a gangster or a boxer.

The programme cover features an image of the show stealing scene with Bugsy (Amar Blackman) riding the getaway car being pursued by rival gangsters.

The production lights and special effects are particularly dazzling and during the big final of You Give A Little Love.

Tickets here – run ends Sunday 20 November 2022.

