For movie fans of a certain age, Bugsy Malone (1976) remains a childhood classic.
Taking my own 11-year-old son along, I wondered if he would appreciate the musical comedy being of a different generation. It’s clear as soon as the first splurge gun appears that the answer is, thankfully, yes.
A mix of child actors and an adult ensemble cast is a vibrant, colourful and fast-paced production from start to finish. Charlie Burns New York accent is spot-on as Fat Sam, said to be based on real-life gangster Al Capone.
The chemistry with his side-kick Knuckles played by Marcus Bilany works in-between dynamic song and dance routines . Paul William’s timeless score still packs a punch with the likes of So You Wanna Be A Boxer and Fat Sam’s Grand Slam bursting with energy made for the stage. Performances are bolstered by an excellent ensemble including Lucy Young who delivers a notable comic performance full of exuberance whether playing a gangster or a boxer.
The programme cover features an image of the show stealing scene with Bugsy (Amar Blackman) riding the getaway car being pursued by rival gangsters.
The production lights and special effects are particularly dazzling and during the big final of You Give A Little Love.
Tickets here – run ends Sunday 20 November 2022.
Teachers propose to strike next week – Edinburgh schools will be closed
Teachers are planning to take industrial action next Thursday 24 November. The strike has been called by the Educational Institute of Scotland and the Association of Heads and Deputes in Scotland and will mean that schools in Edinburgh will be closed. This is the letter which The City of Edinburgh Council is sending out today…
Continue Reading Teachers propose to strike next week – Edinburgh schools will be closed
Hearts Women are on the up
Whisper it, but this could be the year Hearts Women finally finish above their rivals, Hibernian. For years now, Hibernian Women have been a very strong side and have more often than not, had Hearts’ number when the two teams have clashed. Now however, it looks like Hearts Women are ready to mount a serious…
Rugby fans asked to plan ahead before coming to Murrayfield
ScotRail is encouraging fans travelling to Scotland’s final autumn international match against Argentina at Murrayfield this weekend to plan ahead. Scotland host the ‘Pumas’ at BT Murrayfield on Saturday, 19 November at 3.15pm. The train operator would like fans who are travelling to the match to plan ahead and allow additional time for travel, particularly…
Continue Reading Rugby fans asked to plan ahead before coming to Murrayfield
Scotland’s UNESCO trail wins international award
The first UNESCO trail which links 13 sites in Scotland has won an international award recognising its contribution to sustainable development. On Wednesday the Santagata Foundation Award for UNESCO Territories 2022 was made to Scotland at the RO.ME Museum Exhibition in Rome. This is a digital trail which connects geoparks, heritage sites and creative cities…
Continue Reading Scotland’s UNESCO trail wins international award
West Lothian Table Tennis Club – free drop in sessions at The Centre
West Lothian Table Tennis Club, (WLTTC), which recently took up residency at The Centre, Livingston is offering free drop-in sessions for shoppers who want to try their hand at the sport. ‘The Pop in and Play’ facility, which features four tables where up to 16 people can play at one time, has been a big…
Continue Reading West Lothian Table Tennis Club – free drop in sessions at The Centre
Citadel Arts Group find a new home at Pianodrome
Leith-based Citadel Arts Group has discovered yet another local venue to try out new drama. Later this month, they will be in the Pianodrome which is located inside the former Debenhams store at Ocean Terminal. The company will present A Mannequin for All Seasons in the Pianodrome on 26 November at 7pm. The Living Memory Association…
Continue Reading Citadel Arts Group find a new home at Pianodrome