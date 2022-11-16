Greenpeace Edinburgh will hold a town hall event at the Grassmarket Community Project on Thursday focused on the cost of living and climate crises.
As part of the event, there will be a screening of Greenpeace’s latest documentary, “The Cost Of Living”.
The short documentary tells the story of volunteers in food banks and community centres across Rother Valley in Yorkshire. Feeling neglected and left behind by the government and facing enormous energy bills, more and more people rely on their community to help put food on their table and provide a warm refuge.
Food banks, social cafés and community centres are being stretched to the limit as winter looms large. As the women of Rother Valley try to keep their communities afloat, the government’s inaction stands in stark contrast.
The film indicates that both the cost of living and climate crises can be solved by investing in renewable energy, properly insulating homes and providing people with the skills and training needed to deliver this green energy revolution.
The screening of the 10 minute documentary will be followed by a panel discussion, featuring representatives from organisations including Living Rent, Just Stop Oil, Fuel Poverty Action and Leith Community Crops in Pots.
Edinburgh Trams – strike called off
Edinburgh Trams confirmed today that agreement has been reached with Unite the union on sick pay proposals Following talks involving the conciliation service ACAS, Edinburgh Trams says it is pleased to have reached an agreement with Unite on future sick pay arrangements. A spokesman for the operator commented: “We welcome the union’s decision to suspend…
Midlothian Council’s business plan stalls once more
A five-year plan for the future of Midlothian has been stalled for a second time amid claims it is nothing more than an unfunded ‘wish list’. Midlothian Council’s strategic plan for the next five years sets out goals to become a carbon neutral ‘wellbeing economy’, and address inequalities among citizens. But a meeting of elected members…
Kirkliston Community Fridge – date for grand opening announced
The Grand Opening at Kirkliston Community Fridge will be held on 2 December from 5.30 to 7.30pm. After that the organisation says the shop will be fully stocked and open to the public on 8 December. The fridge is aiming to reduce waste by taking surplus food from supermarkets, local businesses and individuals and then…
Brave@Heart Awards for sixteen heroes
Sixteen people received a Brave@Heart Award at a ceremony held at Bute House. Fourteen emergency response workers and two members of the public have been presented with a Brave@Heart Award by the First Minister. The award recognises acts of bravery and heroism across Scotland with nominations made by the emergency services and winners selected by…
Rise in bullying cases is a “mark of success”
A “startling” rise in the number of bullying incidents at Edinburgh schools, which includes more than 500 race-related incidents, has been described by the council as a “mark of success” of changes to the reporting system. New figures suggested an increase in reported bullying cases of more than 400 per cent across the capital’s primary and…
Jimmy Martin Travel wins best in Scotland award
Jimmy Martin Travel in Stockbridge has triumphed at the annual Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA) travel awards with the top title of Scotland’s Best Small Travel Agency. The company was awarded the title of Scotland’s Best Small Travel Agency for the fifth time – and the fourth consecutive time – in the influential Agent Achievement…
