Greenpeace Edinburgh will hold a town hall event at the Grassmarket Community Project on Thursday focused on the cost of living and climate crises.

As part of the event, there will be a screening of Greenpeace’s latest documentary, “The Cost Of Living”.

The short documentary tells the story of volunteers in food banks and community centres across Rother Valley in Yorkshire. Feeling neglected and left behind by the government and facing enormous energy bills, more and more people rely on their community to help put food on their table and provide a warm refuge.

Food banks, social cafés and community centres are being stretched to the limit as winter looms large. As the women of Rother Valley try to keep their communities afloat, the government’s inaction stands in stark contrast.

The film indicates that both the cost of living and climate crises can be solved by investing in renewable energy, properly insulating homes and providing people with the skills and training needed to deliver this green energy revolution.

The screening of the 10 minute documentary will be followed by a panel discussion, featuring representatives from organisations including Living Rent, Just Stop Oil, Fuel Poverty Action and Leith Community Crops in Pots.

