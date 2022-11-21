Scottish company remains first automotive business in UK to achieve ethical tax conduct status.

A firm which specialises in converting camper vans has received a qualification recognising this status for the third year running.

Jerba Campervans remains the only automotive business to have been awarded the esteemed Fair Tax Mark accreditation – continuing to pave the way for others in its sector.

The North Berwick-based firm has once again joined a growing movement of responsible businesses that are proud to ‘say what they pay with pride’ after having its accreditation renewed for the tax year 2021-2022.

The Fair Tax Mark certification scheme was launched in February 2014 and seeks to encourage and recognise organisations that pay the right amount of corporation tax, at the right time, and in the right place.

It is the third time the employee-owned business has received the accreditation after first achieving recognition in 2020-2021, and again in 2021-2022.

Paul Kimberlin, Managing Director of Jerba Campervans, said: “Each year we continue to find new ways to develop our workplace, and so it’s tremendous to be recognised once again by the Fair Tax Mark for our efforts in declaring our tax for the third year in a row.

“We achieved our first certificate in 2020, and the challenge for us now is to continue meeting the standards set by the Fair Tax Foundation.

“To be recognised for a third consecutive year is fantastic and we hope our certification will raise the profile of good and honest tax practice, particularly in the automotive sector.”

The certification cements Jerba’s place as one of the UK’s most ethically-minded companies.

Jerba Campervans also remains part of the Good Business Charter, an accreditation gained by demonstrating how a company’s ethos is applied throughout its business, from its commitment to work-life balance and paying the living wage, to its tax arrangements, supplier relationships and customer care.

According to Graham Drummond, Head of Communications at the Fair Tax Foundation, the UK loses an estimated £17bn in corporate tax revenue annually due to corporate profits being shifted to tax havens.

Graham said: “We’re pleased to award the Fair Tax Mark to Jerba Campervans once more, and applaud their commitment to responsible tax conduct and financial transparency. They rightly take pride in the contribution their tax makes to society, and their Fair Tax Mark accreditation is right at home alongside their other ethical credentials.

“Three quarters of the UK public would rather shop with a business that can prove it’s paying its fair share of tax, and I’m sure Jerba’s customers will be very happy to know they’re doing exactly that.”

Businesses with Fair Tax Mark accreditation include national brands like Timpson, Lush, and Richer Sounds and FTSE listed companies like SSE, Marshalls Plc and Jupiter Fund Management, as well as family businesses, social enterprises and co-operatives.

The 100% employee-owned Jerba Campervans was launched in 2006 and specialises in converting and customising Volkswagen Transporter vans for those passionate about adventure and the outdoors.

Jerba is officially recognised by Volkswagen as a converter of its Transporter T6.1 model. Offering five standard conversions of the base T6.1 Transporter van, the expert team of cabinetmakers and mechanics then build the vans by hand, customising each vehicle to the customers’ needs.

www.jerbacampervans.co.uk

