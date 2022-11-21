Leading politicians and broadcaster Lesley Riddoch will make the case for independence at a meeting to be held at the University of Edinburgh on 1 December 2022.

The intention is to energise students by setting out why independence is essential for Scotland’s future. The meeting will also discuss ways that a referendum can be won.

Cllr Simita Kumar will chair the meeting and city centre councillor Finlay McFarlane and the national convener of SNP students, Zack Niven will also attend.

Award-winning broadcaster, journalist, and independence campaigner, Lesley Riddoch will address the audience at Pleasance Cabaret Bar 60 Pleasance EH8 9TJ between 1pm and 2pm. The meeting is aimed at students but open to all.

Tommy Sheppard MP said: “Rising prices, soaring poverty, crisis in our public services, climate catastrophe, Tory Brexit Britain increasingly isolated in the world. It doesn’t have to be like this. Independence allows Scotland to press the reset button.

“We know that those aged 16-34 overwhelmingly support Scotland becoming a self-governing nation. To drive independence forward, it’s vital that we engage young people in the debate around Scotland’s constitutional future.

“I’m more convinced than ever that with enthusiasm and dogged determination, we can build a new country where success is measured by people’s well-being, not corporate profit. A new country where we marshal our vast renewable energy resources for a sustainable future and where we have a strong society which celebrates our diversity.

“Join us on Thursday 1 December at Pleasance Cabaret Bar and find out how you can get involved in the campaign for Scottish independence.”

Broadcaster and journalist Lesley Riddoch added:

“Why should young people care about Scotland’s future? The clue is in the sentence. It is your future, not ours.

“And for those who feel that Westminster is a busted flush, corrupt to the core and unable to change – even under Labour – you need to be the generation with the courage to believe in better. This means believing in yourself and your own capacity to run a country for the benefit of everyone.

“Look around and take inspiration from our Nordic neighbours, with fewer resources and far better outcomes. That’s something you can achieve and it’s exciting. Why wouldn’t you want to be at the forefront of this change?”

