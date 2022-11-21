JCI Edinburgh has today announced the launch of its flagship Student Ambassador Programme.
In partnership with the University of Edinburgh’s Business School, the Programme aims to give students unique access to personal, professional and leadership development opportunities.
The four inaugural Student Ambassadors were inducted today by the 2022 President, Emma Reid, and the JCI Edinburgh Board of Directors.
Junior Chamber International (JCI) is a global network of young leaders. JCI Edinburgh is a local organisation within the global JCI community: an international collective of young leaders aged 18 to 40 committed to creating impact in their communities.
Emma Reid, 2022 JCI Edinburgh President, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to launch our Student Ambassador Programme. The first steps in establishing a career are daunting at the best of times. As a young professional network, creating a bridge between university and career is critical to our mission. We believe empowering, developing and supporting young professionals through these transitional years is essential for an ambitious and rewarding career.”
Student Ambassadors who sign up for the programme will have the opportunity to shadow Board meetings, take an active role in sub-committees and immerse themselves in the development opportunities alongside the core JCI Edinburgh community.
Ambassadors will also gain access to formal and informal mentoring and international experiences.
Courtney Bates, 2022 Events Director and incoming 2023 JCI Edinburgh President said: “A big priority for JCI Edinburgh in 2023 is the impact we can create as a community. We believe that young people are talented, dedicated and searching for opportunities to make a difference in the world. Alongside our members, we work to create ripples of change throughout Edinburgh. I’m really excited to see what our Student Ambassadors achieve next year.”
https://www.facebook.com/JCIEdinburgh
Students for Yes public meeting to be held next week
Leading politicians and broadcaster Lesley Riddoch will make the case for independence at a meeting to be held at the University of Edinburgh on 1 December 2022. The intention is to energise students by setting out why independence is essential for Scotland’s future. The meeting will also discuss ways that a referendum can be won.…
Continue Reading Students for Yes public meeting to be held next week
Campervan firm win accreditation for third year running
Scottish company remains first automotive business in UK to achieve ethical tax conduct status. A firm which specialises in converting camper vans has received a qualification recognising this status for the third year running. Jerba Campervans remains the only automotive business to have been awarded the esteemed Fair Tax Mark accreditation – continuing to pave…
Continue Reading Campervan firm win accreditation for third year running
Grange boss salutes his table-topping squad
Martin Shepherdson, team manager of high-flying Grange, looked back on the first half of the men’s Premiership hockey programme and said: “We can’t complain.” The Edinburgh club top the 12-strong table, one point clear of last season’s Grand Slam champions, Western, and progressed into the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup following Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Capital…
Continue Reading Grange boss salutes his table-topping squad
Events added to Edinburgh’s Hogmanay programme
The three day Edinburgh’s Hogmanay festival will include events announced today adding to the free events for children and families. The Candlelit Concert at St Giles makes a return with Sprogmanay. First Footin’, a new programme of live music will be introduced on New Year’s Day (this last is a throwback to Scot:Land which was…
Continue Reading Events added to Edinburgh’s Hogmanay programme
Murrayfield’s magical memorial event
Club President Lindsay Muir hailed it a ‘magical night’ as Murrayfield Table Tennis Club celebrated their centenary on 12 November. One of Scotland’s leading clubs, it was formed in 1922. The event took place in Leith at a packed Out of the Blue Drill Hall. The morning and afternoon focussed on junior coaching and games.…
Love Your Business – book now for this Thursday’s event
Love Your Business the business networking event founded five years ago has announced the name of the speaker for this Thursday’s event. Chloe Mullen is a perfumer at JORUM STUDIO which has a shop in Stockbridge and will be the headline speaker at this month’s event at Black Ivy on 24 November. She will narrate…
Continue Reading Love Your Business – book now for this Thursday’s event