JCI Edinburgh has today announced the launch of its flagship Student Ambassador Programme.

In partnership with the University of Edinburgh’s Business School, the Programme aims to give students unique access to personal, professional and leadership development opportunities.

The four inaugural Student Ambassadors were inducted today by the 2022 President, Emma Reid, and the JCI Edinburgh Board of Directors.

Junior Chamber International (JCI) is a global network of young leaders. JCI Edinburgh is a local organisation within the global JCI community: an international collective of young leaders aged 18 to 40 committed to creating impact in their communities.

Emma Reid, 2022 JCI Edinburgh President, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to launch our Student Ambassador Programme. The first steps in establishing a career are daunting at the best of times. As a young professional network, creating a bridge between university and career is critical to our mission. We believe empowering, developing and supporting young professionals through these transitional years is essential for an ambitious and rewarding career.”

Student Ambassadors who sign up for the programme will have the opportunity to shadow Board meetings, take an active role in sub-committees and immerse themselves in the development opportunities alongside the core JCI Edinburgh community.

Ambassadors will also gain access to formal and informal mentoring and international experiences.

Courtney Bates, 2022 Events Director and incoming 2023 JCI Edinburgh President said: “A big priority for JCI Edinburgh in 2023 is the impact we can create as a community. We believe that young people are talented, dedicated and searching for opportunities to make a difference in the world. Alongside our members, we work to create ripples of change throughout Edinburgh. I’m really excited to see what our Student Ambassadors achieve next year.”

Student Ambassadors with Emma Reid (second left)

