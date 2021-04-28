SERIES LAUNCHED TO SUPPORT NEW AND BUDDING ENTREPRENEURS

The past year has been very challenging for individuals and businesses – yet, in times of challenge can come opportunity. Many people have used time over the past year to focus on their hobbies and interests and in some cases, even develop new businesses.

Local organisation, JCI Edinburgh, has launched a new series of four interactive workshops designed to support and empower new or budding entrepreneurs to excel in business. The Boost your Business workshops will cover understanding and winning ideal clients, Instagram for business, digital marketing and a ‘Dare to Ask’ panel event with local business owners.

Valérie van Kemenade, JCI Edinburgh Local President said: “Despite the past year proving very tough for us all, we have been inspired by the enthusiasm, innovation and entrepreneurship shown by many individuals.

“We have developed this series of workshops to help those who’ve recently started out in business and people who may have an idea, but haven’t made the leap into the entrepreneurial world.

“The workshops are being led by expert facilitators, covering essential topics to help people on their journey to success. The series will culminate in a live panel event – Dare to Ask – where attendees can hear the good, the bad, and the ugly of what running a business is really like, and have the opportunity to hear honest, authentic experiences from local entrepreneurs.”

The workshops will take place online, every Thursday evening in May, from 7pm. To find out more about these fantastic sessions head to the event page here.

WHAT IS JCI EDINBURGH?

JCI Edinburgh is always lauded as the city’s ‘Best kept secret’ It is a membership organisation for 18-40 year olds that provides training and leadership opportunities, networking, social events and projects that make a difference to the Edinburgh and the wider community. It gives members a chance to develop themselves both professionally and personally.

BOOST YOUR BUSINESS WORKSHOP DETAILS:

Workshop 1 – Thursday 6th May: Finding the Right Clients

To establish and build your business (and grow revenue!), you need to have a good client base. But, how do you find the right client? And, who is the right client for you?

Being clear on who you target audience is, understanding their wants and needs and having an organised approach to reaching them is one of the most important starting points for your business.

This workshop will give you the tools and tricks needed to win your ideal clients.

Workshop 2 – Thursday 13th May: Instagram for Business

Instagram, if used in the right way, can be a powerful (and affordable) marketing tool for your business. Using Instagram can help you to reach new customers, stay connected to your existing ones, and even make sales from within the app.

90% of people on Instagram follow a business, and 50% of people are more interested in a brand when they see ads for it on Instagram. Join this session and learn how to make the most of the amazing opportunities available through the app!

Workshop 3 – Thursday 20th May: Digital Marketing: The Essential Guide

Digital promotion uses electronic platforms or devices to advertise a product or service.

Often, businesses use websites, apps, blogs/news articles and social media to help grow their online presence. But, is there anything more frustrating than publishing content online that nobody can find?

Join this session and learn what best tools are to help effectively promote your business online.

Workshop 4 – Thursday 27 May: Dare to Ask: Edinburgh Entrepreneurs

To end the Boost your Business Workshop series with a bang you will hear from a panel of fantastic local entrepreneurs. We’ll explore the good, the bad, and the ugly – getting into the nitty gritty what running a business is really like, and taking the opportunity to share honest, authentic experiences.

Like this: Like Loading...