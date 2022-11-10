24 Royal Terrace and Graystone Gallery are staging their first Winter Exhibition from 11 November until 2 January 2023.

The hotel and gallery have joined forces to create a unique experience for art lovers. Their innovative and exciting Winter Exhibition features 20 artists with deep ties to Scotland, showcasing a wide breadth of new talent at attractive prices.

Supported by a series of exclusive luxury events, the Winter Exhibition provides the ideal opportunity to enjoy and own original Scottish art. From the dreamlike visions of Damian Tremlett to Gill Knight’s semi-abstract seascapes, there is something in this new exhibition to inspire any taste and budget.

One of the artists is Wendy Helliwell whose work Vogue Lips is included in the exhibition.

At 24 Royal Terrace Edinburgh EH7 5AH from 11 November to 2 January 2023.

graystonegallery.com

Vogue Lips by Wendy Helliwell

