24 Royal Terrace and Graystone Gallery are staging their first Winter Exhibition from 11 November until 2 January 2023.
The hotel and gallery have joined forces to create a unique experience for art lovers. Their innovative and exciting Winter Exhibition features 20 artists with deep ties to Scotland, showcasing a wide breadth of new talent at attractive prices.
Supported by a series of exclusive luxury events, the Winter Exhibition provides the ideal opportunity to enjoy and own original Scottish art. From the dreamlike visions of Damian Tremlett to Gill Knight’s semi-abstract seascapes, there is something in this new exhibition to inspire any taste and budget.
One of the artists is Wendy Helliwell whose work Vogue Lips is included in the exhibition.
At 24 Royal Terrace Edinburgh EH7 5AH from 11 November to 2 January 2023.
Leuchie House team enjoy a day of pampering
PURE Spa & Beauty have treated the team at Leuchie House to a day of pampering by their therapists as a reward for their hard work providing respite breaks to people living with neurological conditions. As one of four headline sponsors of a prestigious fundraising event on behalf of the charity later this month -…
Continue Reading Leuchie House team enjoy a day of pampering
At the City Art Centre – Glean – an exhibition of films and photographs
Opening on Saturday 12 November at the City Art Centre, a new exhibition, Glean, features 125 photographs, eight films and 35 related artefacts by 14 women who worked in Scotland in the early 20th century. The work is drawn from 17 archives ranging from Galloway to Shetland. This exhibition shows how the women responded with…
Continue Reading At the City Art Centre – Glean – an exhibition of films and photographs
Discover The Square Route of Edinburgh at One Square
Discover The Square Route of Edinburgh Through One Square’s new cocktail menu New cocktail menu pays tribute to nine squares in Edinburgh One Square, The Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa’s bar, will serve an innovative new cocktail menu designed to pay tribute to the Hotel’s local neighbourhoods. Each cocktail has been curated to pay homage…
Continue Reading Discover The Square Route of Edinburgh at One Square
Campbell looking for new faces for inaugural Edinburgh shore angling winter series
Well-known sea match angler Ian Campbell hosts the second in the eight-leg Edinburgh Shore Angling Winter series on Friday, November 11. The venue is Newhaven (pictured by Nigel Duncan) and registration is at Western Harbour EH6 6PG from 6.15pm to 6.30pm, Fishing is from 7pm to 10pm. The best five scores from the eight rounds will count and Campbell…
Continue Reading Campbell looking for new faces for inaugural Edinburgh shore angling winter series
Planning approval for Beaverhall Road development
A new development for a mixed Build to Rent and creative workspace scheme has been approved by The City of Edinburgh Council. The scheme will include 205 Build to Rent homes, which includes 52 affordable homes, alongside a creative workspace and a new public courtyard called Maker’s Yard. This development in Canonmills will replace an…
Continue Reading Planning approval for Beaverhall Road development
Unite warn strike action at Edinburgh Trams may continue into the new year
Notice has been served on Edinburgh Trams by Unite the union warning of strike action which will begin on 17 November and will last for ten days. Unless agreement is reached between the union and the company then there is a threat, according to Lyn Turner, Regional Officer at Unite the Union, that strikes could…
Continue Reading Unite warn strike action at Edinburgh Trams may continue into the new year