Well-known sea match angler Ian Campbell hosts the second in the eight-leg Edinburgh Shore Angling Winter series on Friday, November 11. The venue is Newhaven (pictured by Nigel Duncan) and registration is at Western Harbour EH6 6PG from 6.15pm to 6.30pm, Fishing is from 7pm to 10pm.



The best five scores from the eight rounds will count and Campbell would love to see some new faces there. Information has been posted on Facebook sites including The Scottish Shore Angling Match Group and Sea Fishing Scotland.

Campbell was pleased with the response from anglers for the first leg on Portobello Beach two weeks ago when, of the 22 who fished, 19 caught 55 fish.

David Cooper from Edinburgh won with seven fish for 193cm with Steven Barrett second also with seven fish for 183cm and Ryan Venters third with five fish for 105cm. Barrett caught the longest fish, a 31cm coalfish.

Campbell added: “All the winners were from pegs towards the Portobello end of the beach, but there were fish everywhere. Looking forward to seeing new faces for the next one. League placings will be the best results from five of the eight matches so there is plenty of opportunity for new entrants to win the Edinburgh Angling Centre vouchers.”

