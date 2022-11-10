Discover The Square Route of Edinburgh Through One Square’s new cocktail menu

New cocktail menu pays tribute to nine squares in Edinburgh

One Square, The Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa’s bar, will serve an innovative new cocktail menu designed to pay tribute to the Hotel’s local neighbourhoods. Each cocktail has been curated to pay homage to nine squares in Edinburgh.

From Charlotte Square to George Square, and many in between, the new menu draws inspiration from each square’s influence on Edinburgh’s modern-day and historic culture. One Square’s expert mixologists have spent months researching both flavour and infamy to curate this desirable line-up of cocktails.

This ambitious new menu launch marks the 10th anniversary of One Square Bar which has long-delighted guests with its gin speciality and unique gin-tasting masterclasses. Situated within the Sheraton Grand Hotel, One Square hosts over 120 varieties of gin and counting, including a range of Scottish, British and International Gins as well as their very own One Square Gin, distilled in partnership with local Edinburgh spirits company Summerhall Distillery.

The menu includes ‘Festival Square’, a taste sensation reflecting a modern home to arts and culture in the city. With the cocktail representing the spectacular variety of international talent Festival Square welcomes every year.

Also included in the exciting new menu is the St Andrew Square which, like its location, is one of the most desirable and fashionable drinks on the menu. Served in a vintage-style cut champagne coupe, this drink embodies the squares standing as a focal point of high-end luxury within the city. The elegant ingredients match, with this champagne-based tipple a must-try for locals and visitors alike.

Nick Durham, Director of Food and Beverage at The Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa, explains: “With a bar and terrace that boasts enviable views of the city, it was only right that our new cocktail launch explored what the city has to offer – in somewhat of an alternative story than those told in the past! Our guests can be transported around our world-famous city from square-to-square, with each varying cocktail having a personality of its own and a personality that matches the square’s place in Edinburgh’s day-to-day life. We’re excited to see which square proves most popular!”

The new menu is available from Thursday with the bar located just off Festival Square itself on Lothian Road.

