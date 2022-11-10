A new development for a mixed Build to Rent and creative workspace scheme has been approved by The City of Edinburgh Council.

The scheme will include 205 Build to Rent homes, which includes 52 affordable homes, alongside a creative workspace and a new public courtyard called Maker’s Yard.

This development in Canonmills will replace an existing warehouse with a contemporary scheme and as well as delivering new homes for the area, the developer says the creative space will be increased by almost half.

Beaverhall

Tom Valente, Development Manager at HUB, said: “We are hugely excited to be moving forward with one of our first developments in Edinburgh. It’s a fantastic city which has a long-established creative scene, and prides itself on its wealth of small, independent businesses. Our plans for Beaverhall will maintain the site’s status as a hive of creativity by placing studios and maker spaces at the heart of the development, alongside high quality, sustainable homes for local people.

What we are doing here demonstrates the potential to create lively mixed-use communities on urban brownfield sites, and this is a model that we want to champion both in Edinburgh and elsewhere across the UK.”

Simon Ringer, Partner and Head of Property at Bridges, said: “For Bridges and HUB, people and planet are central to the design and planning of all our new developments. By building high-quality, sustainable lower-cost housing, coupled with enticing public spaces that reflect the needs of local people, we can create highly attractive developments that really deliver for the local community. Beaverhall will be a perfect example of this; and we’re particularly delighted that we’ve also been able to reflect the site’s heritage as a creative hub in the design. We can’t wait to see it come to life in the months ahead.”

James Spencer, Associate at shedkm, said: “We’re really excited to be working with HUB to preserve this creative heart in Edinburgh, while improving the built environment for the local community. We look forward to bringing our longstanding experience in regenerating areas across the UK, to create a modern, sustainable place that builds upon Edinburgh’s industrious heritage and remains a key piece of the city.”

