Rugby fans off to watch Scotland at home to Australia on Saturday can take the tram from Edinburgh Airport or St Andrew Square or any of the stops along the way to the BT Murrayfield stadium.

And Edinburgh Trams can sell you an advance ticket to make your journey even smoother.

This is the first match in the Autumn International season and Edinburgh Trams promises to get fans there on time with a service every three minutes before and after the match.

The operator’s Managing Director Lea Harrison commented: “Over the next few weeks, people will be thrilled to see one of the most exciting and dramatic annual competitions in world rugby, and we want to make it as easy as possible to access the stadium that’s right next to the tram stop.

“Surely, roads around the city will be extremely busy, but those driving from beyond Edinburgh can avoid the hassle of finding a parking spot in the city centre by leaving their cars at Ingliston Park & Ride before completing their journey by tram.”

For further convenience, the operator has introduced even more value-for-money deals to its wide range of ticket offers, including Rugby Return Tickets for adults and children, and they can be pre-purchased here.

“We look forward to welcoming fans onboard and we hope they experience the best that Edinburgh and its rugby season have to offer”, Lea added.

More details on the Autumn Internationals can be found here.

