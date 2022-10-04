A plaque has been erected on the old railway bridge at Roseburn recalling the days when Coltbridge was a Horse-Tram terminus. Trams hauled by real horse power began running in 1873 to be replaced by cable cars in 1899.

To allow an extension to Wester Corner the original arched railway bridge was replaced by the present one (sadly now covered in graffiti).

The route was converted to electric trams in 1922 and if you are in Fife you will be able to see hors-tram number 23 which is preserved in the Scottish Vintage Bus Museum at Lathalmond.

The tramcar was used by the Edinburgh District Tramways Company until 1900 when it was sold and taken to Newton St Boswells where it was used as a summer house and possibly for religious meetings of the local “Wee Free” congregation. In 2005 the owners investigated the origins of their garden shed and realised it had some historical importance. It was transported to Edinburgh where it was restored and the vehicle is now in working order although housed in Fife.

The Murrayfield Community Council is working its way through a series of commemorations which will include the Coltbridge Canter, the A8 Mileposts 1 and 2, artists Samuel Peploe and Charles H Mackie and the sculptors of Ravelston Elms.

Horse Tram car number 23 Photo © Peter Stubbs www.edinphoto.org.uk

Like this: Like Loading...