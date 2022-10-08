Cllr Kayleigh O’Neill represents Forth Ward for the Scottish Green Group. In our series of getting to know you articles we spoke to her about this her newest role.

She said: “My day job is managing Lorna Slater MSP’s office. Before this I was solely working on casework and correspondence. I love having a public facing role whilst also being around policy and systems that inspire me to make change.”

At the weekends Sundays are my total reset days. There is no Twitter, no news, no e-mails from either of my jobs. I’m (usually) very strict with that!

Kayleigh likes to unwind with some culture and chose these from her wide catalogue:

Favourite music – HAIM, Megan Thee Stallion, Peach PRC.

Favourite poetry – Seamus Heaney and Jackie Kay.

Favourite book – The House with the Green Shutters by George Douglas Brown.

She explains what she likes about her job as a councillor. She said: “I love representing Forth because it is so diverse and there is a true sense of community and want for the ward to be safe, greener and better cared for. I would like to improve the accessibility of the ward and see the development of more affordable and sustainable housing.

“I am on Education, Children & Families Committee and Planning Committee which includes Development Management Sub Committee and Local Review Body. In these spaces I am advocating for accessibility and sustainability to be at the top of the agenda.

“I got into politics because, as a disabled person and wheelchair user, I don’t have a choice to disengage from politics and political choice. Every part of my identity and wellbeing is dependent on progressive and inclusive decision making.”

But the still newish councillor admits to having a failing in this regard. She said: “My worst fault comes from my previous point actually. I am extremely eager to advocate and push for the rights of others to the point that I often overlook or ignore my own health and wellbeing. Finding an appropriate balance has been a challenge.

“But I’m looking forward to showing The City of Edinburgh Council, and the city as a whole, that the lived experience of disabled people is critical for the development and management of a greener and fairer future.”

The other councillors who represent Forth Ward include Cllr Cammy Day, Cllr Sanne Dijkstra-Downie and Cllr Stuart Dobbin.

Cllr Kayleigh O’Neill (with Scottish Minister Lorna Slater holding the flag to her right) at the Edinburgh PRIDE in June PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

