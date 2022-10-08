Property adviser, Christie & Co has been instructed to sell Red Kite Café situated on a busy main street in Cadzow Place, Edinburgh.

This business sells an array of freshly baked cakes, pastries, and sandwiches, as well as an ice cream display freezer and a La Marzocco coffee machine. A seasonal and inventive breakfast and lunch menu is offered daily, featuring local produce. The main seating area seats 50, with tables and chairs as well as stool seats by the window that look out onto the main street. A fully equipped modern kitchen is located behind the counter.

The business occupies a traditonal stone built building in Edinburgh’s bustling city centre among a mix of commercial businesses, both public and private offices, residential living and pedestrian spaces.

The Red Kite Café has been owned by Mr Kedar and Mrs Carys Kshetri for six years, and has come to the market so they can now focus on other opportunites in the hospitality sector.

Building the business from the ground up, they have completed a full renovation and have continued to build turnover steadily (increased 15% from 2018 to 2021) even during covid lockdowns by providing a takeaway and ‘heat at home’ service.

Liam Bain, Business Agent – Retail at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, comments, “The Red Kite can be found on one of the town’s busiest thoroughfares linking the outskirts to the city centre providing consistent passing trade and very popular with local residents.

“The Red Kite has a strong following on social networking platforms and boasts fantastic reviews on TripAdvisor and Google. Our clients have invested heavily in the business and this is reflected within its performance, and is well placed for continued growth, which we are confident a new operator could achieve going forward. The business website can be accessed at www.redkitecafe.com.”

Red Kite Café is on the market at offers over £150,000 for the leasehold interest and the business as a going concern.

