Pentlands Book Festival celebrates its eighth year around Book Week Scotland, running from 9-22 November. The theme is Scotland’s Stories and it brings exciting books and their writers back to well-loved venues.
There will be almost certainly be controversy, with journalist and podcaster Lesley Riddoch.
And challenge with Rosemary Goring, whose new book questions why Mary Queen of Scots got her heid chopped aff. Was it just her own fault? Or must our quarrelsome Scots ancestors bear the blame?
The Festival also welcomes Edinburgh medic and explorer Gavin Francis, who has recently written on the very topical subject of recovery.
And no Pentlands Book Festival would be complete without some serious crime.
There’s lots of it this year with a panel of three crime writers, and a literary visit to “the territory of the dead”, aka Portobello, with the award-winning Mary Paulson-Ellis.
New and emerging writers also make an appearance, with a panel of Scottish debut authors organized by the Festival’s own debut writer Caron McKinlay. And local poets Helen Boden and Dorothy Baird make a welcome return: this time showcasing their published work.
Firm favourites also return, like an afternoon meeting local authors; visits to archives at Central Library and Heriot-Watt University, and a history walk honouring local hero John Tweedie. Scotland’s Stories will be told, in prose and in verse, at the 2022 Pentlands Book Festival!
All events are free and can be found at http://www.pentlandsbookfestival.org/
More details are available on the PBF Facebook page or Twitter.
Motorpoint are officially open in Portobello
Motorpoint have just opened a new store in Portobello representing a multi-million pound investment. Thirty new jobs have been created at the Baileyfield Road outlet and recently the firm held a grand opening. The store got into the Scottish spirit with the talented highland dancing trio from the Dunedin Dance Company, piping courtesy of Mike…
Continue Reading Motorpoint are officially open in Portobello
Macdonald leads members debate to mark 20 years of The Big Project
Gordon Macdonald MSP led a members debate in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday celebrating 20 years of the BIG Project, a local organisation based in Broomhouse Primary School. During his contribution Mr Macdonald highlighted some of the incredible achievements of the project thanks to the commitment of the staff and volunteers which has had a…
Continue Reading Macdonald leads members debate to mark 20 years of The Big Project
Official opening at Meadowbank Sports Centre next weekend
Although Meadowbank Sports Centre opened its doors to the public on 19 July, The City of Edinburgh Council will be holding its official opening on Friday, 4 November. To coincide with the opening, Edinburgh Leisure will celebrate by opening the whole of Meadowbank Sports Centre for free from Friday, 4 to 6 November 2022. Over the…
Continue Reading Official opening at Meadowbank Sports Centre next weekend
Council funding gap rises to £80 million
An extra £10 million of cuts will need to be identified by The City of Edinburgh Council next year, it has emerged, as councillors prepare to make “difficult” spending decisions. The increase brings the gap in the council’s 2023/24 budget to £80 million, a significant rise from the £70 million reported to the finance committee…
Expect the best Scottish talent for your Christmas party
Bay Hotel champions the best Scottish talent in its Christmas and Hogmanay party line up As it gets ready to host its first proper Christmas and Hogmanay Party Nights in two years, The Bay Hotel & Pettycur Leisure Complex in Kinghorn is once again offering guests a top selection of live entertainment from some of…
Continue Reading Expect the best Scottish talent for your Christmas party
Axe falls on coach Cameron after defeat No 16
Glasgow Clan have sacked head coach Malcolm Cameron after a disastrous start to the Elite League season. The 53-year-old has seen his men skid to 16 straight defeats this season, ten in the Premier Sports Elite League and six in the Challenge cup, and he leaves with immediate effect. Assistant player-coach Stephen Dixon, a 37-year-old,…
Continue Reading Axe falls on coach Cameron after defeat No 16