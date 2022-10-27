Although Meadowbank Sports Centre opened its doors to the public on 19 July, The City of Edinburgh Council will be holding its official opening on Friday, 4 November.

To coincide with the opening, Edinburgh Leisure will celebrate by opening the whole of Meadowbank Sports Centre for free from Friday, 4 to 6 November 2022.

Over the weekend, there will be kids’ coaching, gym, fitness classes, racquet sports, and the running track and athletics area available for everyone to come and try for free and to find out first-hand what all the fuss is about.

Donald Goldsmith, Manager at Meadowbank Sports Centre said: “My team and I have been enjoying welcoming customers old and new to these state-of-the-art facilities but there are still lots of people across the city who haven’t had the opportunity to see this fantastic new facility for Edinburgh.

“So, whether it’s for nostalgic reasons or with a view to signing up for membership, please do take the opportunity to pay us a visit. I know you’ll be impressed. We have a fantastic joining offer of just 1p across the weekend too – our Penny Campaign, which is only available until 6th November, so don’t miss out on this fantastic offer to kick start your fitness and wellbeing routine.”

The new Meadowbank is supporting physical activity, sport, health, and wellbeing in Edinburgh for generations to come, while also recognising the legacy and heritage of the old Meadowbank and over 50 years of sporting history at the venue.

Edinburgh Leisure has different memberships that are flexible and affordable. Customers can choose a Gym, Swim or Fitness Class package at Meadowbank or their local venue or sign up for Edinburgh Leisure’s most popular Full Fitness membership giving individuals unlimited access to all their venues across the city.

18-24 year olds can enjoy unlimited access to gyms, pools, classes and climbing for £25 a month with their Young Adult Membership.

There are additional member benefits like priority bookings, free gym introduction and discounts on a range of activities. There is no contract – and customers can freeze or cancel their membership at any time.

The new Meadowbank has more to offer the local community and communities throughout Edinburgh and includes the following facilities:



Outdoor eight-lane athletics track with a 499-seat stand and outdoor throwing and jumps area

A 60m six-lane indoor athletics track and jumps space

Two multi-sport halls with fixed and moveable spectator seating

A hall for trampolining and dance

Two fitness studios (capacity – 30 each), which include world-renowned Les Mills programme of classes, smart tech bars and weights The fitness class timetable will open with 92 classes

A Cycle Studio (capacity – 30) with Life Fitness IC7 bikes and ICG myride and Les Mills RPM classes

A gym with Life Fitness equipment, dumbbells up to 50kg, Watt bikes, SkiErg, row and Cybex SPARC machines (capacity – 90) Combined bumped plates weighs in the gym – 2927.5kg Combined dumbbell weight in the gym – 1,918kg 40+ pieces of resistance and free weights equipment

Two squash courts

A combat studio for martial arts

A boxing gym

Two 3G (synthetic) pitches, including one with a 499-seat stand

A hospitality Suite and event-hosting facilities

Cafe and meeting rooms

To find out how to book for the various free sessions during the Meadowbank Open Weekend (Friday, 4 – Sunday, 6 November 2022), CLICK HERE.

