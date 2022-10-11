North Berwick won a gold medal and also headed up the Coastal category at the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) finals of Britain in Bloom.
Libby Morris, Chair of North Berwick in Bloom, was one of 11 Community Champion Award winners in recognition of her commitment and dedication in the town.
North Berwick in Bloom and Burgh Beautiful Linlithgow were the two Scottish entrants selected as Britain in Bloom finalists, following their success at the Beautiful Scotland Awards last year.
Beautiful Scotland, which is run by Keep Scotland Beautiful in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), brings communities together to help clean up and beautify the places that matter to them. It recognises the efforts of volunteers across Scotland as they work to enhance their own community, creating more sustainable neighbourhoods for people, places and wildlife.
Juliette Camburn, Community Projects Officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “We are delighted that North Berwick in Bloom has scooped the Coastal Category Award in the 2022 Britain in Bloom finals. This announcement provides another opportunity to celebrate the outstanding achievements of the volunteers who make a significant contribution towards helping to improve their local environment in partnership with the local authority. We love their commitment to keeping their part of Scotland beautiful and would like to thank them for all they do.”
Libby Morris, Chair of North Berwick in Bloom, said: “We were delighted to be one of two Scottish entries into the RHS Britain in Bloom competition for 2022 – but to win our category is very special. The challenges of the last two years brought out the best in our community, and many different organisations worked together to make our town look beautiful and cared for. It was a huge privilege to be chosen to represent Scotland.”
North Berwick in Scotland (Coastal) who planted perennial shrubs to cope with harsh maritime conditions, removed bags of invasive cineraria from the sand dunes and installed 15 troughs of herbs and vegetables for the community to pick.
