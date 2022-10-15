The National Theatre of Scotland production of The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde which was filmed at Leith Theatre will be available to audiences online from 24 October to 6 November 2022.

Filmed in black and white at Leith Theatre it was originally presented in February as a live screen experience in the venue. The film features new electronic music by DJ and music producer Hudson Mohawke. David Hayman is playing Sir Danvers Carew and Tam Dean Burn is Councillor Begs.

The production was conceived and directed by Hope Dickson Leach based on the Stevenson novella.

The drama follows Gabriel Utterson as he enters a world of dark duplicity to uncover the identity of the mysterious Mr Hyde and the hold he has over Utterson’s old friend Dr Jekyll.

In this version, Utterson’s journey is set against the background and backdrop of Victorian Edinburgh, where the wealth of the breweries is contrasted with the poverty of the Cowgate Vaults, exposing an underbelly of dark truths and corruption. Concerned by his good friend Dr Henry Jekyll’s recent behaviour, Gabriel Utterson is driven to uncover the identity of the mysterious and dangerous Mr. Hyde, to whom Jekyll is enthralled. Whilst on this search for the truth, Utterson finds himself seduced by the society of Edinburgh’s rich and powerful, but beneath the glossy façade lies a grim and brutal reality. This is a Jekyll and Hyde reworked for a contemporary audience with the themes of power, class and masculinity brought to the fore.

A special feature length version of the film, in a new edit, will be broadcast on Sky Arts in 2023. When it was first broadcast in cinemas earlier this year it was the first livestream film, created and set in Scotland, to be seen by audiences in Scottish cinemas. The film was also streamed as live into cinemas across the UK.

The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde – Live from Leith Theatre:

Dates: Streaming from 24 October until 6 November

On sale from 10 October

Prices: £10 and concessions available

Booking Information: www.nationaltheatrescotland.com

The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde – Live from Leith Theatre – a digital stream

Conceived and directed by Hope Dickson Leach, Written by Hope Dickson Leach and Vlad Butucea, Based on the iconic novella by Robert Louis Stevenson.

Cinematographer David Liddell, Music Hudson Mohawke,

Costume Designer Alisa Kalyanova, Sound Designer Ania Przygoda, Production Designer Stephen Bryce and Editor Rachel Erskine

Full cast is : Tam Dean Burn, Greg Miller Burns, Caroline Deyga, Lois Hagerty, David Hayman, Scott Miller, Alison Peebles, Paul Tinto, Peter Singh, Patrick Wallace and Ali Watt

Supported by Garfield Weston Foundation, Sir Ewan and Lady Brown, The Foyle Foundation, The Britford Bridge Trust, The William Syson Foundation, The Woolbeding Charity

Like this: Like Loading...