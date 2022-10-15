The Santa Fun Run will take place in West Princes Street Gardens on 4 December 2022.
The funds raised will be donated to Wish Upon a Star the organisation which grants wishes to children aged 4 to 16 who live with life threatening illnesses. Adults taking part are asked to raise a minimum of £10 sponsorship. Runners can set up their page on Just Giving.
A spokeseperson for Wish upon a star said: “Our children’s wishes have the power to transform lives, offering excitement and something to focus on, giving them the chance of escapism from their day-to-day routine of hospital appointments and treatments and a chance to make life long precious memories together.
“We invite you to help sprinkle the magic this Christmas.”
The organisation behind the event is looking for help from ten Wish volunteers to support bucket collecting.
Military Wives Choirs coming to Edinburgh
The Military Wives Choirs will celebrate 10 years of bringing women together through singing with a series of concerts including one in Edinburgh. The concert by the women from the military community will take place at Greyfriars Kirk on 29 October 2022 at 7.00pm. The programme will include best loved songs, new arrangements, and readings…
National Theatre of Scotland production from Leith Theatre available online
The National Theatre of Scotland production of The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde which was filmed at Leith Theatre will be available to audiences online from 24 October to 6 November 2022. Filmed in black and white at Leith Theatre it was originally presented in February as a live screen experience in…
St Ninian’s win climate change art competition
Pupils from St Ninian’s RC Primary School in Edinburgh have scooped the top prize in a national competition to create an activism message about combating climate change. The winning entry in the early years and lower primary age category was from the primary two class. It depicts a Scottish mountain hare, and was selected by…
Save Jock’s Lodge campaign – meeting on Monday
The Save Jock’s Lodge campaign which opposes a major student accommodation development at Jock’s Lodge, is holding a public meeting on Monday at 7.30pm. The meeting will be held at Northfield-Willowbrae Community Centre, and all local residents are encouraged to attend. A Change.org petition against the plan has more than 3000 signatures. The proposal would involve demolishing…
Vettriano reflects as retrospective draws to a close
Jack Vettriano’s retrospective at Kirkcaldy Galleries closes on 23 October but the Fife-born artists says the event has rekindled his affection for the county, prompting fond memories of his formative years. The show, he sad, has been a welcome return to the gallery where he developed his passion for art, having been gifted a set…
Vettriano early works exhibition drawing the crowds
Jack Vettriano and his parents missed the train to Edinburgh at Kirkcaldy and had a picnic in the grounds of the art gallery which is next door to the station. The artist slipped into the gallery and was hooked. The rest is history. An exhibition of his early work is on until 23 October at…
