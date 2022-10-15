The Santa Fun Run will take place in West Princes Street Gardens on 4 December 2022.

The funds raised will be donated to Wish Upon a Star the organisation which grants wishes to children aged 4 to 16 who live with life threatening illnesses. Adults taking part are asked to raise a minimum of £10 sponsorship. Runners can set up their page on Just Giving.

A spokeseperson for Wish upon a star said: “Our children’s wishes have the power to transform lives, offering excitement and something to focus on, giving them the chance of escapism from their day-to-day routine of hospital appointments and treatments and a chance to make life long precious memories together. 

“We invite you to help sprinkle the magic this Christmas.”

The organisation behind the event is looking for help from ten Wish volunteers to support bucket collecting.

 www.thesantarun.org.uk

National Theatre of Scotland production from Leith Theatre available online

The National Theatre of Scotland production of The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde which was filmed at Leith Theatre will be available to audiences online from 24 October to 6 November 2022. Filmed in black and white at Leith Theatre it was originally presented in February as a live screen experience in…

Continue Reading National Theatre of Scotland production from Leith Theatre available online

Save Jock’s Lodge campaign – meeting on Monday

The Save Jock’s Lodge campaign which opposes a major student accommodation development at Jock’s Lodge, is holding a public meeting on Monday at 7.30pm. The meeting will be held at Northfield-Willowbrae Community Centre, and all local residents are encouraged to attend. A Change.org petition against the plan has more than 3000 signatures. The proposal would involve demolishing…

Continue Reading Save Jock’s Lodge campaign – meeting on Monday

