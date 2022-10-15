The Santa Fun Run will take place in West Princes Street Gardens on 4 December 2022.

The funds raised will be donated to Wish Upon a Star the organisation which grants wishes to children aged 4 to 16 who live with life threatening illnesses. Adults taking part are asked to raise a minimum of £10 sponsorship. Runners can set up their page on Just Giving.

A spokeseperson for Wish upon a star said: “Our children’s wishes have the power to transform lives, offering excitement and something to focus on, giving them the chance of escapism from their day-to-day routine of hospital appointments and treatments and a chance to make life long precious memories together.

“We invite you to help sprinkle the magic this Christmas.”

The organisation behind the event is looking for help from ten Wish volunteers to support bucket collecting.

www.thesantarun.org.uk

