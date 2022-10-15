The Military Wives Choirs will celebrate 10 years of bringing women together through singing with a series of concerts including one in Edinburgh.

The concert by the women from the military community will take place at Greyfriars Kirk on 29 October 2022 at 7.00pm.

The programme will include best loved songs, new arrangements, and readings from choir members and friends of the Military Wives Choirs.

Each concert in the series will feature soprano and Ambassador, Laura Wright. Laura has a long-standing relationship with the Military Wives Choirs, having collaborated on the 2018 album “Remember” by co-writing and appearing on the track Brave.

Laura Wright said: “It is hard to describe the impact that being part of an all-female ensemble can have, particularly as a Mum. Performing with and writing music for the Military Wives Choirs back in 2018 was such a pleasure—it gave me an enormous sense of warmth and made me feel so proud. However, after recently working closely with individual members of the Military Wives Choirs, I realised that many of these women live their whole lives with the same level of extreme isolation that many of us have just experienced for the very first time. Singing gives us emotional awareness—it allows us to recognise and express our feelings, as well as relate to the feelings of others around us. I am thoroughly delighted to be singing alongside this amazing group of women once more.”

