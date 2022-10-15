Pupils from St Ninian’s RC Primary School in Edinburgh have scooped the top prize in a national competition to create an activism message about combating climate change.
The winning entry in the early years and lower primary age category was from the primary two class. It depicts a Scottish mountain hare, and was selected by staff at environmental charity, Keep Scotland Beautiful from 158 entries. Thanks to the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, the craftivism winners get to choose between a virtual tour of Edinburgh Zoo or the Highland Wildlife Park. On top of this, all winning schools will receive a Wildlife Camera Trap.
Members of #TeamKSBScot provided more than 15,000 pupils from early years, primary and secondary schools with online lessons, inspiring stories and activities to support educators to talk about what climate change is and what we can do about it.
Early years classes heard the author Mini Grey read her story ‘The Last Wolf’ and Boroughmuir High School had a visit by Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills, Shirley-Ann Somerville. On top of this, St Albert’s Primary School in Pollockshields had a visit by the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during a live school assembly at the end of the week.
Last year, as Scotland hosted COP26, pupils were given the chance to send a “Dear World Leaders…” message to the officials who attended the conference, and it was presented to Ms. Sturgeon.
Alongside the winning entry in the early years and lower primary category by St Ninian’s RC Primary school, the winner in the upper primary category was from Braidbar Primary School in East Renfrewshire and the winner in the secondary school category was from Bell Baxter High School in Fife.
All the ‘craftivism’ entries are now available to view on the digital gallery on the Keep Scotland Beautiful website.
