The journey: Ardgowan distillery

Join Jeffrey St on Friday 21 October at 5.30pm for whisky sampling presented by a legend from the whisky industry, Max McFarlane.

Max has worked for many well known brands and is now the wheiskymaker at Ardgowan Distillery at Inverkip.

On the evening the latest release created by the team at Ardgowan Distillery: Clydebuilt Sailmaker will be available for tasting. There will also be an opportunity to try the well known Clydebuilt Shipwright as well as the Discovery No. 4.

As well as the Ardgowan whiskies two superb Inveradach releases (Glentauchers plus a Secret Speyside) will be included. The whiskies show what Ardgowan Distillery is all about as well as the journey the business has followed. Their programme towards their own distillery is now well underway on site.

At the end of the tasting, you will have the option to redeem the full value of your ticket against the value of a 70cl bottle of any of the whiskies sampled on the evening.

Book tickets here.

Jeffrey St Whisky & Tobacco

info@jeffreyst.com

(+44) 0131 556 9930

12-14 Jeffrey St

EH1 1DT

