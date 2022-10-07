The Scottish Government has opened the Scottish Veterans Fund to applicants. Former service personnel may apply for financial support to improve their lives and those of their families.
The £500,000 fund is aimed at helping people to respond to the cost of living crisis, as well as promoting collaboration between veterans charities and those not dedicated to former members of the forces.
This fund is now 15 years old and in that time has helped almost 200 projects with more than £2.3 million of funding. The annual funding has doubled to £500,000 and individual projects can apply for up to £50,000 per year. Apply here.
Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Veterans, Keith Brown said: “Scotland’s veterans community has given a great deal to society and it is right that we do all we can to provide the best possible care and support when they return to civilian life.
“It is important that the fund responds to issues that veterans are currently facing and this year we are looking to support projects that will help veterans and their families through the cost of living crisis.
“We will continue to target projects that provide new and innovative approaches to aiding our veterans community. In particular, bids that promote collaboration within and between the veterans charity sector and other non-veterans organisations, as well as support for early service leavers, are being prioritised.”
Scottish Veterans Commissioner Susie Hamilton, who chairs the independent panel that assesses bids for the Fund, said:
“I am delighted to see the continuation of this support to those leaving the Service, veterans and their families. The priorities of supporting vulnerable early service leavers and those most affected by the current cost crisis are particularly welcome and important in the current difficult circumstances. Organisations working together can produce a powerful impact, so I hope to see collaboration and partnerships feature in this year’s applications.
“We all benefit when veterans and their families are able to prosper after military service and I look forward to seeing the range of bids that will be put forward to help make that happen.”
