A minute’s silence was observed by West Lothian councillors as a tribute to their former colleague who died at the weekend.
Councillors remembered Bruce Ferrie, the one time Labour councillor for Knightsridge, in Livingston.
The former councillor represented the ward from 1999 to 2012, but remained active in local politics and the community after leaving office, said Cllr Lawrence Fitzpatrick as he told the meeting of Mr Ferrie’s death.
Cllr Fitzpatrick, a fellow Labour councillor in Livingston and leader of the council, said: “Bruce was very popular in his ward. He was an active member of the Labour party for many years and took his role very seriously.
“We remember him with fondness.”
The long-serving SNP councillor, Carl John, said he had not had much contact with Mr Ferrie during council service.
He added: “After his retirement, I came into contact with him a lot more, both doing grandparenting duties. We went for walks together and shared a common interest in folk music.”
by Stuart Somerville Local Democracy Reporter
