A new inflatable adventure awaits..

Following the success of Aquadash and Aquadash Extreme, the inflatable playground on water, which launched at the Royal Commonwealth Pool in February 2018, Edinburgh Leisure is introducing Aquadash Adventure to its Ainslie Park Leisure Centre.

Suitable from age six and up while it’s slightly smaller than its more extreme counterpart at the Commie, Aquadash Adventure at Ainslie Park is still an exhilarating workout for all family members. There are also fewer people per session with a maximum number of 30 participants taking part at any one time

Tickets go on sale on 31 October, with the first sessions taking place on the weekend of Saturday, 12 November and Sunday, 13 November. Sessions last 1 hour each and cost £8.50 for both adults and children. Unlike at the Royal Commonwealth Pool, your booking does not entitle you to access the pool for a swim afterwards.

Initially, sessions will be available to book up to 8 weeks in advance, with sessions bookable until 7 and 8 January 2023. Aquadash Adventure sessions will run at weekends only and will take over the whole of the Ainslie Park pool meaning that no public swimming or coaching will be available at these times. However, the sauna and steam room will available for use.

Debbie O’Hara, Manager at Ainslie Park Leisure Centre said: “The new Aquadash Adventure is going to bring hours of fun to all the family in the north of the city. While not as extreme as the original Aquadash at the Commie, we like to think of it as the ‘younger sibling’ to the original one at the Royal Commonwealth Pool. It will suit younger members of the family, from 6 years upwards or more cautious children. Parents and siblings are of course also welcome to join in the adventure too.

“It’s a great way for kids to work off that excess energy and they’ll be able to slide, climb and bounce their way around various thrilling challenges, giving not only a physical but a mental challenge too. And when booking opens, sessions will be available to book right through until January 2023, meaning that you can keep the children entertained in the run up to and during the Christmas break.”

Book online to be part of the adventure.

With 30+ venues including 12 swimming pools, 14 gyms, 6 golf courses, 141 sports pitches, 32 tennis courts, 1 climbing arena, 3 soft play centres and 750+ classes per week, Edinburgh Leisure is the ‘biggest club in town’ providing the widest range of fitness classes, state of the art facilities and community-based programmes across the capital, creating opportunities for everyone to get active, stay active and achieve more.

Like this: Like Loading...