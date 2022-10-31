The French Film Festival has grown over three decades to include locations all over the UK from Inverness to Plymouth. And Edinburgh played a central role in its development.
A typical festival screens in large and small venues in more than 35 UK towns and cities. Additional venues have come on board as the established festival celebrates its 30th anniversary.
As we all know the original Edinburgh venue, The Filmhouse, is currently closed. The three venues in the capital which are showing films during the festival are the Dominion Cinema, Institut Français Écosse, and Summerhall.
There are also screenings at Glasgow Film Theatre. And with Curzon Home Cinema you can also watch from home.
The main Festival website is here. The full programme is below.
- Screenings at The Edinburgh Dominion:
- 11 November at 6pm Maigret +Q&A with Patrice Leconte
- 28 November at 6pm The Love Letter
- 29 November at 6pm Angry Annie
- 30 November at 6pm Don Juan
- 1 December at 6pm The Kitchen Brigade
- 4 December at 5.30pm Lost Illusions
- 6 December at 6pm The Best Years of a Life
- 7 December at 5.30pm Simone Veil: A Woman of the Century
- 8 December at 6pm Diary of a Fleeting Affair
- 9 December at 6pm Continental Drift (South)
- http://www.dominioncinema.co.uk
- Screenings at Summerhall:
- 6 November at 5pm Papicha
- 6 November at 7.30pm All Hands on Deck
- 20 November at 5pm Le Brio
- 20 November at 7.05pm Promise at Dawn
- 27 November at 5pm Promise at Dawn
- 27 November at 7.45pm Le Brio
- 4 December at 3pm Children of Paradise
- 11 December at 5.05pm Children of Paradise
- https://www.summerhall.co.uk
- Screenings at Institut Français Écosse:
- 3 November at 2pm Madame Bovary
- 14 November at 6pm Paris Frills
- 22 November at 6pm Fanfan la tulipe
- 23 November at 2pm France
- 23 November at 6pm France
- 30 November at 2pm Eugénie Grandet
- 7 December at 2pm Delicious
- 7 December at 6.30pm Delicious
- 8 December at 6pm A Room in Town
- 14 December at 6pm Alice Guy: 13 Short Films
- http://www.ifecosse.org.uk/
