The French Film Festival has grown over three decades to include locations all over the UK from Inverness to Plymouth. And Edinburgh played a central role in its development.

A typical festival screens in large and small venues in more than 35 UK towns and cities. Additional venues have come on board as the established festival celebrates its 30th anniversary.

As we all know the original Edinburgh venue, The Filmhouse, is currently closed. The three venues in the capital which are showing films during the festival are the Dominion Cinema, Institut Français Écosse, and Summerhall.

There are also screenings at Glasgow Film Theatre. And with Curzon Home Cinema you can also watch from home.

Screenings at The Edinburgh Dominion:

11 November at 6pm Maigret +Q&A with Patrice Leconte

28 November at 6pm The Love Letter

29 November at 6pm Angry Annie

30 November at 6pm Don Juan

1 December at 6pm The Kitchen Brigade

4 December at 5.30pm Lost Illusions

6 December at 6pm The Best Years of a Life

7 December at 5.30pm Simone Veil: A Woman of the Century

8 December at 6pm Diary of a Fleeting Affair

9 December at 6pm Continental Drift (South)

http://www.dominioncinema.co.uk

Screenings at Summerhall:

6 November at 5pm Papicha

6 November at 7.30pm All Hands on Deck

20 November at 5pm Le Brio

20 November at 7.05pm Promise at Dawn

27 November at 5pm Promise at Dawn

27 November at 7.45pm Le Brio

4 December at 3pm Children of Paradise

11 December at 5.05pm Children of Paradise

https://www.summerhall.co.uk

Screenings at Institut Français Écosse:

3 November at 2pm Madame Bovary

14 November at 6pm Paris Frills

22 November at 6pm Fanfan la tulipe

23 November at 2pm France

23 November at 6pm France

30 November at 2pm Eugénie Grandet

7 December at 2pm Delicious

7 December at 6.30pm Delicious

8 December at 6pm A Room in Town

14 December at 6pm Alice Guy: 13 Short Films

http://www.ifecosse.org.uk/

