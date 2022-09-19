Hibs came from behind to secure a well-deserved 3-1 victory over Aberdeen at Easter Road on Saturday.

Cinch Premiership – Hibernian v Aberdeen. 17/09/2022. Hibernian play host to Aberdeen in the cinch Premiership at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. Pic shows: Hibs come from behind to beat 10 man Aberdeen 3-1. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Manager Lee Johnson was back in the technical area and made one change to hi starting XI with Mykola Kuharevich making his debut for the club.

The minute’s applause was generally well observed apart from a few fans who felt the need to disrupt proceedings.

Aberdeen scored with their first attack when Luís ‘Duk’ Lopes, flicked a header over David Marshall in the fourth minute.

Hibs created a number of chances but were unable to breach the ‘Dons defence.

But just before the break Ryan Porteous was hauled down in the box by Liam Scales who was correctly shown a second yellow card. When the corner was taken Scales never even looked at the ball, instead concentrated on fouling Porteous and the referees decision was correct.

Martin Boyle made no mistake from 12-yards, sending the keeper the wrong way.

Josh Campbell had a couple of chances after the restart and the keeper did well to save from Joe Newell at point black range.

The breakthrough came in the 62nd minute when Chris Cadden found Campbell into the box, and this time the midfielder fired the ball into the net.

Then eight minutes later he scored his second tapping in from Mykola Kuharevich’s header.

Aberdeen had a golden chance to grab a goal back but Bojan Miovski scuffed effort from 3-yards.

Campbell and Kuharevich received standing ovations as they were replaced by Ewan Henderson and Momodou Bojang and Hibs held on to secure the win.

Hibs: Marshall, Cabraja, Hanlon, Porteous, Cadden; Kenneh (Doyle-Hayes, 60’), Newell, Campbell (Henderson, 85’); Youan (Tavares, 72’) Kuharevich (Bojang, 85’), Boyle.Substitutes not used: Schofield, Miller, Stevenson, McGregor, Fish

Aberdeen: Roos; McCrorie, Scales, Stewart, Richardson (Watkins 78’); Ramadani, Coulson (MacKenzie, 55’); Hayes, Duk Lopes (Polvara, 45’), Besuijen (Morris, 78’), Miovski Substitutes not used: Lewis, Duncan, Milne, Kennedy, Ramirez

Referee: David Dickinson Attendance: 17,292

Like this: Like Loading...