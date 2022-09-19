Out and about in the city there are some ongoing exhibitions at all the main galleries.
At the Scottish National Portrait Gallery the portrait of HM The Queen has been reinstated in the main hall downstairs.
Titled Queen of Scots, Sovereign of the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle and Chief of the Chiefs (1926-2022), the photograph shows Queen Elizabeth II wearing the robes of the Order identified in the title and insignia bearing the emblem of the thistle, the national flower of Scotland, and the cross of Saint Andrew, the patron saint of the nation.
Exhibitions
A Taste for Impressionism: Modern French Art from Millet to Matisse
30 July to 13 November 2022
Open daily, 10am-5pm
Tickets: £15 – £12, concessions available
Scottish National Gallery (located at the Royal Scottish Academy)
A Taste for Impressionism | Modern French Art from Millet to Matisse | National Galleries of Scotland
The remarkable story of how Scotland became home to one of the world’s greatest collections of Impressionist and Post-Impressionist art will be explored in our big summer exhibition. The exhibition also includes the incredible discovery of a lost Vincent van Gogh self-portrait.
This exhibition will share fascinating stories about how visionary Scottish collectors invested in, what were then, innovative and radical artworks and reveals how they found their way into Scotland’s national collection.
World famous paintings by a stellar cast including Degas and Gauguin will feature throughout, offering visitors a rare chance to delve into this little-known aspect of Scotland’s cultural history. Other highlights will include seven works by Claude Monet from across his career and, for the first time, the full set of Matisse’s vibrant Jazz prints. The exhibition also includes the incredible discovery of a lost Van Gogh portrait.
The Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art (Modern Two)
Barbara Hepworth: Art & Life
Until 2 October 2022
Open daily, 10am-5pm
Tickets: £13/11 Mon-Fri, £14/12 Sat-Sun and £15/13 August
Barbara Hepworth | Art & Life | National Galleries of Scotland
Barbara Hepworth: Art & Life is a major retrospective. It spans the artist’s entire career charting the development of her practice, her engagement with political and societal change, and the events in her personal life which shaped her work. It features more than 120 works, lent from public and private collections, including renowned sculptures as well as rarely seen drawings and paintings.
Scottish National Portrait Gallery
Counted: Scotland’s Census 2022
Until 25 Sept 2022
Open daily, 10am-5pm
Admission free
Counted | Scotland’s Census 2022 | National Galleries of Scotland
This exhibition is about celebrating who we are. What do we have in common, and what makes us unique?
In the year of Scotland’s Census we are exploring who lives in Scotland today, who came before us and who will come after us.
Inspired by the questions asked in the census, Counted: Scotland’s Census 2022 considers the complex notion of identity. How is this shaped by our religion, occupation, health, ethnicity?
New acquisitions by photographers working in Scotland today including Kieran Dodds, Arpita Shah and Danny North are presented alongside nineteenth century photographs by Thomas Annan and Hill & Adamson – offering comparisons between past and present generations of Scots.
You Are Here
On now until 8 January 2023
Open daily, 10am-5pm
Admission free
You are Here 2022 | National Galleries of Scotland
This display, running throughout 2022, celebrates and shares recent and ongoing collaborative projects between the National Galleries of Scotland and partner organisations across the country. They include place-based initiatives with groups of young people in former mining towns, and life-affirming public art schemes in North Ayrshire.
The project looks at the various ways that people can engage with art to bring benefits to their health and wellbeing, and explore their sense of identity and belonging. Co-produced artworks and other forms of content are displayed alongside works from the Galleries’ permanent collection to amplify new voices and offer fresh views on contemporary Scotland.
Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art (Modern One)
New Arrivals: From Salvador Dalí to Jenny Saville
On now until 12 February 2023
Open daily, 10am-5pm
Admission free
New Arrivals | From Salvador Dalí to Jenny Saville | National Galleries of Scotland
This exhibition presents the latest and greatest modern and contemporary art additions to Scotland’s national collection. With more than 100 works on display, New Arrivals: from Salvador Dalí to Jenny Saville offers a stunning range of modern and contemporary work including painting, sculptures, films and more.
Events
Sunday Afternoon Impressionism Tours (in person only)
Scottish National Gallery (Royal Scottish Academy)
Sundays: 2 October, 6 November, 2-2.30pm
Free with an exhibition ticket required.
Laid back afternoon tours of the Taste for Impressionism exhibition focusing on key themes.
- 2-2.30pm Sun 4 Sep, Artist Damian Callan on Impressionist Materials and Techniques (pastel and oil paint)
- 2-2.30pm Sun 2 Oct, Artist/Art Historian Emily Learmont on Impressionist Colour
- 2-2.30pm Sun 6 Nov, Artist Katharine Aarrestad on the Barbizon School.
No booking required but you will need to purchase an exhibition ticket on the day and be in the gallery at the time the tours begin at 2pm.
‘Spinsters’ and Influencers | Women Collectors of Impressionism (in-person and online)
Scottish National Gallery, Hawthornden Lecture Theatre
Tuesday 6 September, 12.45-1.30pm
Free, booking essential: ‘Spinsters’ and Influencers | Women Collectors of Impressionism (in person) | National Galleries of Scotland
To meet demand we are also offering an online live stream of the event. Space is very limited, please do not come to the event without a pre-booked ticket.
Frances Fowle discusses the pioneering role played by women collectors in the early reception of Impressionism, from Bertha Palmer in Chicago to the Davies sisters in Wales and the Scottish yachtswoman Elizabeth Workman. The talk will take into consideration the role of women as agents, tastemakers and patrons, as well as the way in which their role has often been overshadowed by that of their husbands or male advisers.
Philosophy and art for teachers (session one)
Wednesday 7 September 4.15–5.45pm, online
Free, booking essential: Philosophy and art for teachers (session one) | National Galleries of Scotland
Gain practical skills to support children to think and explore art together. This session encourages the use of philosophical questioning techniques to develop deep, curious and creative thinking. Using tried and tested activities, we will demonstrate what it’s like to participate in a philosophical inquiry. There will be an optional follow-on session on 28 September for those who wish to further develop their skills.
All welcome, particularly those working with 9-12 year olds. Delivered in partnership with The Wisdom Collective.
Art Stomps for Under 5s
Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art (Modern One)
Saturday 10 September, 11am–12noon
Free, booking essential: Art Stomps for Under 5s | National Galleries of Scotland
Outdoor sculpture-hunting and feel-good art-making for under 5s and their grown-ups. Art Stomps is perfect for ages 2-5 years old but wee-er and older siblings will always be welcome. Meet us at the front door of Modern One just before 11am.
Special concert | Martin Kershaw Trio Sault Matisse’s Jazz Suite
Scottish National Gallery (Royal Scottish Academy)
Thursday 15 September, 6-6.45pm
£5, booking essential: Special concert | Martin Kershaw Trio Sault Matisse’s Jazz Suite | National Galleries of Scotland
Martin Kershaw (saxophone) Graeme Stephen (guitar) and Ed Kelly (bass) play jazz classics evoking the 1940s and post-war Paris.
Your Art World | Live on Zoom
Online via Zoom
Monday 19 September, 4.30–5.30pm
Free, booking essential: Your Art World | Live on Zoom | National Galleries of Scotland
Parents! Not sure where to start with art? This online after-school art club will help you, and your family, get creative and grow your own ideas. Expect fun, supportive, open-ended creative play for your whole family to enjoy, together.
Council meeting on Thursday – Leader’s Report
It is back to business as usual when The City of Edinburgh council convenes on Thursday for a full council meeting. The public may attend almost all council meetings in person or watch online. If you do it is advisable to read the council papers for any matter that particularly interests you. The papers are…
Continue Reading Council meeting on Thursday – Leader’s Report
Well-deserved win for Hibs over Aberdeen
Hibs came from behind to secure a well-deserved 3-1 victory over Aberdeen at Easter Road on Saturday. Manager Lee Johnson was back in the technical area and made one change to hi starting XI with Mykola Kuharevich making his debut for the club. The minute’s applause was generally well observed apart from a few fans…
Cairngorm is back on Frederick Street with a change of pace
An Edinburgh city centre coffee shop is reopening after repeated closures with one goal in mind: to provide the world’s best coffee experience. Cairngorm Coffee has come up with a plan to future proof its Edinburgh city centre branch, which first opened in 2014. Such was its popularity among office workers and tourists that the…
Continue Reading Cairngorm is back on Frederick Street with a change of pace
Funeral service to be shown on big screen in Holyrood Park
The funeral service for Her Majesty The Queen will be broadcast live on a big screen in Holyrood Park in front of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Monday. The ceremony, which is taking place at Westminster Abbey in London, is scheduled to begin at 11am. The City of Edinburgh Council invites anyone who lives in…
Continue Reading Funeral service to be shown on big screen in Holyrood Park
Council using main Twitter account as EdinHelp suspended
A Twitter account run by The City of Edinburgh Council which serves as a vital resource for picking up residents’ questions and complaints has been suspended. Moderators of the social media platform accused the user of attempting to avoid a ban – but the council said it ‘obviously believes this to be an error’. The @edinhelp page…
Continue Reading Council using main Twitter account as EdinHelp suspended
Monarchs must tame Lions to make play-off final
Edinburgh Monarchs will face SGB Champions Leicester Lions in the Championship play-off semi-finals.The league leaders had the choice of quarter-final winners and have selected the Monarchs with the matches to be raced on Friday at Armadale and in the East Midlands on Saturday.The other quarter-final will be completed on Tuesday where Poole take a 60-30 lead to Plymouth with…
Continue Reading Monarchs must tame Lions to make play-off final