Out and about in the city there are some ongoing exhibitions at all the main galleries.

At the Scottish National Portrait Gallery the portrait of HM The Queen has been reinstated in the main hall downstairs.

Titled Queen of Scots, Sovereign of the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle and Chief of the Chiefs (1926-2022), the photograph shows Queen Elizabeth II wearing the robes of the Order identified in the title and insignia bearing the emblem of the thistle, the national flower of Scotland, and the cross of Saint Andrew, the patron saint of the nation.

Exhibitions

A Taste for Impressionism: Modern French Art from Millet to Matisse

30 July to 13 November 2022

Open daily, 10am-5pm

Tickets: £15 – £12, concessions available

Scottish National Gallery (located at the Royal Scottish Academy)

A Taste for Impressionism | Modern French Art from Millet to Matisse | National Galleries of Scotland

The remarkable story of how Scotland became home to one of the world’s greatest collections of Impressionist and Post-Impressionist art will be explored in our big summer exhibition. The exhibition also includes the incredible discovery of a lost Vincent van Gogh self-portrait.

This exhibition will share fascinating stories about how visionary Scottish collectors invested in, what were then, innovative and radical artworks and reveals how they found their way into Scotland’s national collection.

World famous paintings by a stellar cast including Degas and Gauguin will feature throughout, offering visitors a rare chance to delve into this little-known aspect of Scotland’s cultural history. Other highlights will include seven works by Claude Monet from across his career and, for the first time, the full set of Matisse’s vibrant Jazz prints. The exhibition also includes the incredible discovery of a lost Van Gogh portrait.

The Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art (Modern Two)

Barbara Hepworth: Art & Life

Until 2 October 2022

Open daily, 10am-5pm

Tickets: £13/11 Mon-Fri, £14/12 Sat-Sun and £15/13 August

Barbara Hepworth | Art & Life | National Galleries of Scotland

Barbara Hepworth: Art & Life is a major retrospective. It spans the artist’s entire career charting the development of her practice, her engagement with political and societal change, and the events in her personal life which shaped her work. It features more than 120 works, lent from public and private collections, including renowned sculptures as well as rarely seen drawings and paintings.

Scottish National Portrait Gallery

Counted: Scotland’s Census 2022

Until 25 Sept 2022

Open daily, 10am-5pm

Admission free

Counted | Scotland’s Census 2022 | National Galleries of Scotland

This exhibition is about celebrating who we are. What do we have in common, and what makes us unique?

In the year of Scotland’s Census we are exploring who lives in Scotland today, who came before us and who will come after us.

Inspired by the questions asked in the census, Counted: Scotland’s Census 2022 considers the complex notion of identity. How is this shaped by our religion, occupation, health, ethnicity?

New acquisitions by photographers working in Scotland today including Kieran Dodds, Arpita Shah and Danny North are presented alongside nineteenth century photographs by Thomas Annan and Hill & Adamson – offering comparisons between past and present generations of Scots.

You Are Here

On now until 8 January 2023

Open daily, 10am-5pm

Admission free

You are Here 2022 | National Galleries of Scotland

This display, running throughout 2022, celebrates and shares recent and ongoing collaborative projects between the National Galleries of Scotland and partner organisations across the country. They include place-based initiatives with groups of young people in former mining towns, and life-affirming public art schemes in North Ayrshire.

The project looks at the various ways that people can engage with art to bring benefits to their health and wellbeing, and explore their sense of identity and belonging. Co-produced artworks and other forms of content are displayed alongside works from the Galleries’ permanent collection to amplify new voices and offer fresh views on contemporary Scotland.

Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art (Modern One)

New Arrivals: From Salvador Dalí to Jenny Saville

On now until 12 February 2023

Open daily, 10am-5pm

Admission free

New Arrivals | From Salvador Dalí to Jenny Saville | National Galleries of Scotland

This exhibition presents the latest and greatest modern and contemporary art additions to Scotland’s national collection. With more than 100 works on display, New Arrivals: from Salvador Dalí to Jenny Saville offers a stunning range of modern and contemporary work including painting, sculptures, films and more.

Events

Sunday Afternoon Impressionism Tours (in person only)

Scottish National Gallery (Royal Scottish Academy)

Sundays: 2 October, 6 November, 2-2.30pm

Free with an exhibition ticket required.

Laid back afternoon tours of the Taste for Impressionism exhibition focusing on key themes.

2-2.30pm Sun 4 Sep, Artist Damian Callan on Impressionist Materials and Techniques (pastel and oil paint)

2-2.30pm Sun 2 Oct, Artist/Art Historian Emily Learmont on Impressionist Colour

2-2.30pm Sun 6 Nov, Artist Katharine Aarrestad on the Barbizon School.

No booking required but you will need to purchase an exhibition ticket on the day and be in the gallery at the time the tours begin at 2pm.

‘Spinsters’ and Influencers | Women Collectors of Impressionism (in-person and online)

Scottish National Gallery, Hawthornden Lecture Theatre

Tuesday 6 September, 12.45-1.30pm

Free, booking essential: ‘Spinsters’ and Influencers | Women Collectors of Impressionism (in person) | National Galleries of Scotland

To meet demand we are also offering an online live stream of the event. Space is very limited, please do not come to the event without a pre-booked ticket.

Frances Fowle discusses the pioneering role played by women collectors in the early reception of Impressionism, from Bertha Palmer in Chicago to the Davies sisters in Wales and the Scottish yachtswoman Elizabeth Workman. The talk will take into consideration the role of women as agents, tastemakers and patrons, as well as the way in which their role has often been overshadowed by that of their husbands or male advisers.

Philosophy and art for teachers (session one)

Wednesday 7 September 4.15–5.45pm, online

Free, booking essential: Philosophy and art for teachers (session one) | National Galleries of Scotland



Gain practical skills to support children to think and explore art together. This session encourages the use of philosophical questioning techniques to develop deep, curious and creative thinking. Using tried and tested activities, we will demonstrate what it’s like to participate in a philosophical inquiry. There will be an optional follow-on session on 28 September for those who wish to further develop their skills.

All welcome, particularly those working with 9-12 year olds. Delivered in partnership with The Wisdom Collective.

Art Stomps for Under 5s

Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art (Modern One)

Saturday 10 September, 11am–12noon

Free, booking essential: Art Stomps for Under 5s | National Galleries of Scotland

Outdoor sculpture-hunting and feel-good art-making for under 5s and their grown-ups. Art Stomps is perfect for ages 2-5 years old but wee-er and older siblings will always be welcome. Meet us at the front door of Modern One just before 11am.

Special concert | Martin Kershaw Trio Sault Matisse’s Jazz Suite

Scottish National Gallery (Royal Scottish Academy)

Thursday 15 September, 6-6.45pm

£5, booking essential: Special concert | Martin Kershaw Trio Sault Matisse’s Jazz Suite | National Galleries of Scotland



Martin Kershaw (saxophone) Graeme Stephen (guitar) and Ed Kelly (bass) play jazz classics evoking the 1940s and post-war Paris.

Your Art World | Live on Zoom

Online via Zoom

Monday 19 September, 4.30–5.30pm

Free, booking essential: Your Art World | Live on Zoom | National Galleries of Scotland

Parents! Not sure where to start with art? This online after-school art club will help you, and your family, get creative and grow your own ideas. Expect fun, supportive, open-ended creative play for your whole family to enjoy, together.

