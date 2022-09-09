Musselburgh Racecourse has confirmed tomorrow and Sunday’s race meetings have been abandoned.

While other British racecourses will resume racing on Sunday, Musselburgh will not race as a mark of respect as Her Majesty The Queen’s body lies in rest at The Palace of Holyrood and then in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Julie Harrington, Chief Executive of the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), said: “Her Majesty the Queen’s affinity and bond with British racing was enduring and unique, and a number of our sport’s participants have a close, direct relationship with her. It is out of respect for this, and in sympathy with her family including His Majesty King Charles III, that the sport has taken the decision to continue our suspension of fixtures into Saturday.”

Bill Farnsworth, general manager of Musselburgh Racecourse, added: “While protocols permit racing to resume on Sunday it would be inappropriate for us to stage our meeting as the Queen’s body rests in nearby St Giles’ Cathedral and as a mark of respect the decision was taken to abandon.”

All racegoers who have purchased tickets for those meetings will be offered a full refund.

www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk

Photo by Alan Rennie

