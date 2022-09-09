Home News Parliament observes a minute’s silenceThe UK ParliamentParliament observes a minute’s silenceBy Phyllis Stephen - September 9, 2022 2:28 pm230ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppPrint MPs at the House of Commons paid tribute to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by observing a minute’s silence this morning.PHOTO ©UK Parliament/Jessica TaylorPHOTO ©UK Parliament/Jessica TaylorPHOTO ©UK Parliament/Jessica TaylorShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...Related RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR COP26The dust settles after COP26 – Prime Minister addresses the House of Commons NewsEdinburgh MP raises plight of Mohammad Asghar at WestminsterLEAVE A REPLYLog in to leave a comment This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.