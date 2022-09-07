Charity will receive £300,000 from Foundation Scotland towards state of the art ‘MacMillan Hub’ in Muirhouse

North Edinburgh Arts (NEA) has secured vital funding from Foundation Scotland, Scotland’s community foundation, to develop and grow its popular community spaces. This investment will support the charity to refurbish, redesign and extend its existing arts centre on MacMillan Square to create a high-quality culture, arts and meeting space for current and future generations to enjoy for years to come.

North Edinburgh Arts is a purpose built creative and community venue in Muirhouse, that has served the whole of North Edinburgh, for over 20 years. The existing 2-storey hub incorporates two studios, a 96-seat theatre, recording studios, offices and a café with children’s play area and large garden. This current centre is a well-loved and well-used venue, but the charity seeks to expand facilities to meet growing needs in the area.

Muirhouse, one of the most deprived wards in Scotland, is currently the focus of targeted regeneration, building 700 new homes, a health facility, a new nursery and creating a new town centre around MacMillan Square. The new ‘MacMillan Hub’, developed through a dynamic partnership with The City of Edinburgh Council, will become an anchor building creating and enhancing community life, offering services for everyone, whilst focusing on the most disadvantaged.

Left Lesley Hinds Chair of North Edinburgh Arts in red jacket explains what is happening on the site

The £300,000 from Foundation Scotland’s Investing in Enterprise Fund has enabled the charity to move its ambitious build plans forward. Half of this funding is a non-repayable grant, with the remainder through a low interest loan. The Foundation Scotland team prides itself on working together with applicants to offer more than just the traditional funding offer, also providing unique insight, planning support and advice to help attract further investment.

Maria Law, Social Investment Executive at Foundation Scotland, said: “The MacMillan Hub will be an important and inspiring place for everyone in the local community and we are extremely proud to be supporting its development. It was clear from our first meeting with the North Edinburgh Arts team that they had both the vision and the determination to turn their plans into reality and we are delighted to be here with them today to see the action on site.

“The £300,000 investment from Foundation Scotland will support the charity to increase its footprint by a third so that they can provide more local people of all ages and all abilities with creative classes and community activities at a time when it’s never been needed more. Thanks to these new facilities, families will have an affordable safe and welcoming place to come to and enjoy, young people will be given more opportunities to develop skills, confidence and self-esteem, and older people will feel part of a connected community.

“We know there are other groups that urgently need this support to get started or grow, and this is even more challenging in the current climate. We are encouraging all interested groups to visit our website or contact our team directly to discuss their eligibility.”

L-R Maria Law Foundation Scotland, Lesley Hinds Chair North Edinburgh Arts and Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP

Lesley Hinds, Chair of North Edinburgh Arts, said ”This new capital project will allow North Edinburgh Arts to flourish and bring a first-class facility to Macmillan Square. NEA is a special place for the community of North Edinburgh and is a trusted anchor organisation now fully in community ownership thanks to our recent Community Asset Transfer. The development of NEA and the MacMillan Hub has cross-party support, locally and nationally, with this enthusiasm matched by that of our community. This enthusiasm has kept us going through some difficult times and now, with thanks to Foundation Scotland’s funding and capacity-building support, we are looking forward to bringing a truly inspirational place to the heart of Muirhouse.”

The City of Edinburgh Council and North Edinburgh Arts expect the MacMillan Hub build to be completed by the end of 2023.

Foundation Scotland’s ‘Investing in Enterprise Fund’ offers up to a quarter of a million pounds in blended finance to eligible social enterprises, community organisations and charities operating in 18 local authority areas. For more information, including details on how to apply for the Investing in Enterprise Fund visit: foundationscotland.org.uk/social-investment

Maria Law Social Investment Executive Foundation Scotland

