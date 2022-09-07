James Dornom and David Corcoran are currently practicing in Croatia with Scotland’s men’s coarse fishing team ahead of the World Freshwater Angling Championships on Saturday and Sunday.

Also on the banks are James Woodrow (Cumbernauld), Colin Hart (Coatbridge), David McAuley (Wishaw) and Gus Brindle from Dunfermline and they are competing in the 68th hosting of the event.

Brindle is also the team manager and Derek Brady from Glasgow is acting as support staff and he reports that the weather has been in the 80F bracket during official practice which started on Monday and runs until Friday

Bilje in Osijek-Baranja County, Croatia, is the venue and the contest will be held at Lake Biljsko which holds Prussian carp, dwarf catfish, grass carp, catfish, red perch, silver bream, ide and carassius, a member of the carp family.

A total of 33 teams are competing and Woodrow said that there were plenty of fish to be caught and lots of methods to use including a pole.

The Scots have fared well in weight of fish caught during practice so far according to Brady who said that on day two Scotland fared better than Hungary who are close neighbours with Croatia. He confirmed that five anglers in a team of six fish on each day.

The inaugural championship was held in West Germany in 1954 and won by Team England. Wales won in 1989 in Bulgaria and claimed third spot in 1981. Channel Islands were third in 1992.

Italy are the holders with the Czech Republic runners-up last year and England were third with France having won on 16 occasions, Italy 14 and England 13.Brady said: “We dare to dream of a medal.”

