Edinburgh Monarchs bosses have expressed their frustration at West Lothian Council who have sold the site of the club’s proposed super stadium at Livingston to an alternative bidder.

The speedway club claim the move “goes in the face” of initially supportive words from the local authority and Monarchs are now looking to find another site.

It was the council’s executive committee who approved the sale of the much-publicised, but Monarchs claim their bid would have delivered best value to West Lothian.

The site will be developed for commercial business use and Gordon Campbell (pictured by Nigel Duncan), the speedway club’s development director, who presented plans to the media at a recent press conference, said their plans to build a West Lothian Community Stadium would have delivered significant social, economic and community benefits to the local area and across West Lothian.

He added: “Monarchs firmly believe that our bid offered best value to West Lothian and we are extremely disappointed that a portion of the council executive voted to approve a rival bid for the site.

“The support for the new stadium f rom the local community has been tremendous and we feel this strongly demonstrates the desire to see this facility delivered. West Lothian Community Stadium would be constructed at no cost to the Council and would be an excellent asset to the area.

“Our first enquiry to the council regarding the site occurred 14 months ago and since then the process and timeline of the sale has been lumbering. The severely frustrating decision goes in the face of initially supportive words from across the council, along with strong support from elected members and in the local community.

“Monarchs remain fully committed to securing a new home for the Club and delivering the extensive associated benefits for the local community.”

Talks are currently taking place on possible options and the speedway club say they will issue a further update to supporters as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the 2022 season is building to an exciting conclusion as the Monarchs face Redcar Bears in the Championship play-off, quarter-final, first-leg on Friday at Armadale Stadium (tapes-up 7.30pm)

Like this: Like Loading...