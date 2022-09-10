Public Proclamations will be made in Edinburgh on Sunday to announce the Accession of The King at around 11am.
This follows the proclamation in London with all the associated pageantry at St James’ Palace and Hyde Park earlier today.
The King’s Body Guard for Scotland – The Royal Company of Archers – and the Guard of Honour will march from the Castle Esplanade to the Mercat Cross.
The main procession will make its way from Parliament House to the Mercat Cross. The party will consist of:
- His Majesty’s State Trumpeters
- Moderator and Office Bearers of the Society of High Constables of Edinburgh
- City Officer
- Macer to the Court of the Lord Lyon
- Heralds and Pursuivants of Scotland
- Lord Lyon King of Arms
- City Mace and City Sword
The Lord Lyon King of Arms will then read the Proclamation to the people of Scotland. This will be followed by a 21 gun salute from Edinburgh Castle.
The procession will then make its way to Edinburgh Castle where The Lord Lyon will read the second Proclamation.
Very large crowds will be expected to gather along the Royal Mile to witness the Proclamations and there will be limited space. Those wishing to attend are advised to allow plenty of time. Access may be restricted for safety reasons if numbers exceed capacity.
Events will also be televised.