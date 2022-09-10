Public Proclamations will be made in Edinburgh on Sunday to announce the Accession of The King at around 11am.

This follows the proclamation in London with all the associated pageantry at St James’ Palace and Hyde Park earlier today.

The King’s Body Guard for Scotland – The Royal Company of Archers – and the Guard of Honour will march from the Castle Esplanade to the Mercat Cross.

The Royal Company of Archers, High Street, Edinburgh, 30th June 2022 © 2022 J.L. Preece

The main procession will make its way from Parliament House to the Mercat Cross. The party will consist of:

His Majesty’s State Trumpeters

Moderator and Office Bearers of the Society of High Constables of Edinburgh

City Officer

Macer to the Court of the Lord Lyon

Heralds and Pursuivants of Scotland

Lord Lyon King of Arms

City Mace and City Sword

The Lord Lyon King of Arms will then read the Proclamation to the people of Scotland. This will be followed by a 21 gun salute from Edinburgh Castle.

The procession will then make its way to Edinburgh Castle where The Lord Lyon will read the second Proclamation.

Very large crowds will be expected to gather along the Royal Mile to witness the Proclamations and there will be limited space. Those wishing to attend are advised to allow plenty of time. Access may be restricted for safety reasons if numbers exceed capacity.

Events will also be televised.

St. Giles Cathedral . Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

The Hon Adam Bruce officer of Arms at the Court of the Lord Lyonduring the pageant to mark the 250th anniversary of Sir Walter Scott’s birth.

Like this: Like Loading...