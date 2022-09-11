The Speaker and selected MPs took the oath and swore allegiance to the Crown, His Majesty King Charles III, in the House of Commons Chamber during an unusual Saturday sitting.

The members took the oath or made and subscribed the Affirmation required by law.

The Prime Minister the Rt Hon Liz Truss was one of the first to swear the oath to King Charles III after the Father of the House SirPeter Bottomley and the Mother of the House the Rt Hon Harriet Harman Photo UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Sir Keir Starmer also took the oath to the new king Photo UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

The Secretary of State for Scotland, the Rt Hon Alister Jack MP swore the oath in the House of Commons on Saturday Photo UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Those who attended included Owen Thompson MP for Midlothian who is the SNP Chief Whip at Westminster.

The Prime Minister followed by other MPs stepped forward to take the oath to King Charles III Photo UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

In a continuation from the proceedings of Friday night, the House of Commons heard tributes from more MPs following the death of her late Majesty.

Joanna Cherry KC MP for Edinburgh South West said: “It is very humbling to follow so many great speeches. On my own behalf and on behalf of my Edinburgh South West constituents, I too rise to honour the memory of our late Queen. Much has been said of her dedication and her service, but I want to concentrate on her love of Scotland and the love of many Scots for her.

“As the Queen died at Balmoral, and is to be taken first to the Palace of Holyroodhouse and then to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland will be the centre of the world’s attention over the next few days. That is breaking with tradition, but those were the Queen’s wishes, and Scotland is honoured by them. The last monarch to die in Scotland was James V, who died at Falkland in 1542. He was, of course, the father of Mary, Queen of Scots, and it was her son James VI who presided over the union of the Crowns. Mary, Queen of Scots is the ancestor of all the Stuarts and, indeed, all the Hanoverians who followed. Elizabeth Stuart, the daughter of James VI, married one of the German electors, and with the demise of the last Stuart monarch in 1714, Elizabeth’s grandson succeeded to the British throne. That is the Hanoverian line, and it can be traced directly back to Scotland’s Stuarts. Our late Queen was keenly aware of that—perhaps that is why she chose Stuart names for her first two children, Charles and Anne. And, of course, her mother was a Scot.

“In 1953, after her coronation, the first place our late Queen visited was Edinburgh, and throughout her reign, she returned to Scotland for important events and, indeed, chose my country to be centre stage during state visits. In 1962, she chose Scotland for the state visit of the King of Norway; in 2010—very memorably for many people of my faith—she chose Holyrood for the state visit of Pope Benedict XVI; and, of course, she officially opened Scotland’s Parliament when it was reconvened in 1999.

“Our late Queen embodied the union of the English and Scottish Crowns, which of course is quite different from the Union of the Parliaments and predates it by over 100 years. At a time of change, there are many in my country—particularly younger people—who might prefer a republic to a constitutional monarchy, but that did not in any way prevent the affection our late Queen held for Scotland from being returned in equal measure. Sadly, I never had the privilege of meeting Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, the Queen of Scots, but earlier this year I did have the privilege of meeting our new King. We spoke of Scotland, and I was left in no doubt that he shared his mother’s abiding love of my country.

“As such, before I resume my seat, in honour of his late mother, I want to recite just a few words of Burns’ poetry that I believe may be a favourite of the King:

“Farewell to the mountains, high-cover’d with snow,

Farewell to the straths and green vallies below;

Farewell to the forests and wild-hanging woods,

Farewell to the torrents and loud-pouring floods.

My heart’s in the Highlands, my heart is not here,

My heart’s in the Highlands, a-chasing the deer;

Chasing the wild-deer, and following the roe,

My heart’s in the Highlands, wherever I go.”

May she rest in peace.”

